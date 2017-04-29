 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake Match Thread

How to watch, listen, and discuss Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake.

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Sporting KC at Real Salt Lake Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

3-3-1, 2-0-1 at home
12 Points
12th in the West
Manager: Peter Vermes (9th season)

Real Salt Lake

2-4-2, 1-2-1 on the road
8 Points
8th in the West
Manager: Mike Petke (1st Season)

Other Info

Lineups

Date: April 29, 2017
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
TV: Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Go, MLS Live

