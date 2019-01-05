Complete Sporting KC MLS SuperDraft History

Updated 1/13/2020: Added in the 2019 and 2020 drafts to the complete history.

Updated 1/23/2021: Added in 2021 draft picks. This story was originally published January 5th, 2019.

Updated 1/12/2022: Added in 2022 draft picks.

Sporting Kansas City (and the Kansas City Wizards) have quite the history in the MLS SuperDraft. The draft has declined in importance over the years but a few gems are still found every year. Here is every pick ever made, including trades into or out of those spots. We’ll go from the present and work our way back to the beginning since we tend to have a recency bias when it comes to all things sports.

2022 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

22nd — Esai Easley — Defender (Grand Canyon University

2nd Round

50th — Brett St. Martin — Defender (University of Maryland)

3rd Round

78th — PASS

2021 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

None

This pick was traded to the Vancouver Whitecaps along with a 2020 second round pick for striker Erik Hurtado. They selected Javain Brown, defender from South Florida.

It could be argued their first round pick was Clemson Homegrown signing Grayson Barber. He, Ozzie Cisneros and Brooks Thompson signed the day before the 2021 draft.

2nd Round

50th — Matt Constant — Defender (University of North Carolina)

3rd Round

77th — Jamil Roberts — Forward (Marshall University)

Compensatory Picks

82nd — PASS

SKC acquired this pick in the trade with Atlanta United. It was originally a fourth round pick but the fourth round was removed from the 2021 draft. The Atlanta trade was for this pick, the expired contracts of Kenwyne Jones and Alexander Tambakis. SKC sent a 2018 second round pick and the expired contracts of Kevin Oliveira and Tyler Pasher to ATL (here is an explainer on such a weird pick).

2020 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

None

This pick was sent to the New England Revolution along with $350,000 in allocation money ($250k TAM, $100k GAM) for Krisztian Nemeth. This pick ended up being 6th overall and was used on Henry Kessler, defender from the University of Virginia. He was a starter at center back as a rookie.

2nd Round

None

This pick (along with the 2021 first round pick) was traded to the Vancouver Whitecaps for striker Erik Hurtado. The Caps picked Daniel Gagliardi, goalkeeper from FIU at the 32nd spot.

SKC owned a second pick in the round as a part of the trade for goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra but they sent it back to the Colorado Rapids in the Benny Feilhaber trade. It was the 37th pick and the Rapids chose Robin Afamefuma from Virginia.

3rd Round

58th — Jaret Townsend — Winger (University of Washington)

4th Round

84th — James Kasak — Defender (Virginia Tech University)

2019 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

21st — Kamar Marriott — Defender (Flordia Gulf Coast University)

2nd Round

45th — Camden Riley — Defender (Pacific University)

3rd Round

69th — Franky Martinez — (University of Massachusetts Lowell)

4th Round

Pass

2018 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

13th — Eric Dick — Goalkeeper (Butler University)

18th — Graham Smith — Defender (University of Denver)

This pick was acquired from the Portland Timbers along with $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in exchange for Lawrence Olum.

2nd Round

None

3rd Round

None

SKC dealt the 59th pick to the Houston Dynamo along with a second round pick in 2017 for midfielder Brad Davis. The Dynamo selected midfielder Pablo Aguilar with this pick.

4th Round

75th — Will Bagrou — Forward (Mercer University)

Sporting received this pick in a trade with Orlando City SC in exchange for the rights to Tony Rocha, who they drafted previously but never signed.

82nd — Wilfred Williams — Defender (Oakland University)

2017 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

14th — Colton Storm — Defender (University of North Carolina)

2nd Round

None

SKC dealt the 36th pick to the Houston Dynamo along with a third round pick in 2018 for midfielder Brad Davis. Houston selected defender Danilo Radjen.

3rd Round

58th — David Greczek — Goalkeeper (Rutgers University)

No trade, but to show how unimportant draft picks (especially late ones) are becoming, Real Salt Lake simply passed on the 57th pick.

4th Round

None

Sporting traded the 80th pick to the Portland Timbers in exchange for the rights to forward Christian Volesky. He was then waived by the club just a few weeks later on February 27th. Volesky was part of a 2015 draft for Portland that including picking Nick Besler (little brother to SKC Legend Matt Besler) and Kharlton Belmar who would later play his way from the Swope Park Rangers into a first team contract before being cut following the 2018 season. Portland chose midfielder Romilio Hernandez.

2016 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

None

2nd Round

None

The 31st pick was dealt to the Columbus Crew way back in 2013 for goalkeeper Andy Gruenebaum. After one season in KC his contract option was declined and despite being selected by the San Jose Earthquakes in the Re-Entry draft he retired and became an announcer for SKC. The Crew selected forward Kyle Parker.

3rd Round

52nd — Ryan James — Midfielder (Bowling Green University)

4th Round

72nd — Faik Hajderovic — Midfielder (St. Louis University)

2015 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

10th — Connor Hallisey — Midfielder (University of California)

Sporting KC received this pick from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for forward CJ Sapong. It looks bad in retrospective but he was likely to be drafted in the MLS Expansion Draft for Orlando City and New York City FC, so getting a first round pick isn’t bad, even if it didn’t work out.

12th — Saad Abdul-Salaam — Defender (University of Akron)

20th — Amadou Dia — Defender (Clemson University)

The New England Revolution sent this pick to Kansas City along with an undisclosed amount of allocation money in exchange for forward Teal Bunbury.

2nd Round

None

3rd Round

53rd — James Rogers — Midfielder (University of New Mexico)

4th Round

73rd — Tony Rocha — Defender (University of Tulsa)

2014 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

None

SKC traded the 19th (and final) pick of the first round to the Revolution along with a 2015 second round pick and allocation money for midfielder Benny Feilhaber. New England traded this pick on with the 12th pick to move up to 11th to choose forward Patrick Mullins. The Colorado Rapids used the 12th pick on midfielder Marlon Hairston and the 19th pick on defender Grant Van De Casteele.

2nd Round

38th — Adnan Gabeljic — Forward (St. Louis University)

3rd Round

41st — Peter Schmetz — Midfielder (UC Santa Barbara)

Sporting KC acquired this pick in exchange for sending forward Bobby Convey to Toronto FC.

57th — Alex Martinez Beltran — Midfielder (North Carolina State University)

4th Round

76th — Reinaldo Brenes — Forward (University of Akron)

2013 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

14th — Mikey Lopez — Midfielder (University of North Carolina)

2nd Round

None

2013 MLS Supplemental Draft

Held just five days after the SuperDraft, there were four more rounds held via conference call. So essentially rounds three through six, but they don’t number them that way.

1st Round

14th — Christian Duke — Midfielder (University of San Diego)

2nd Round

33rd — Mitchell Cardenas — Midfielder (Campbell University)

3rd Round

52nd — Brian Fekete — Defender (University of Tampa)

4th Round

71st — Mike Reidy — Midfielder (Colgate University)

2012 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

16th — Dom Dwyer — Forward (University of South Florida)

2nd Round

30th — Cyprian Hedrick — Defender (Coastal Carolina University)

This pick was acquired from FC Dallas in exchange for goalkeeper Kevin Hartman.

Sporting’s natural selection was the 35th pick but it was traded to the Philadelphia Union along with a 2011 second round pick and allocation money for defender Shavar Thomas. Philly went on to select defender Ray Gaddis.

2012 MLS Supplemental Draft

1st Round

16th — Shawn Singh — Defender (UCLA)

In a bit of Peter Vermes trickery, Sporting also owned the 5th pick at one point, but it was all a ruse. SKC traded midfielder Ryan Smith for this selection and the third round pick in this same supplemental draft (which is essentially a fifth round pick overall). Then after the expansion draft happened, they sent this pick back to Chivas USA for Paulo Nagamura. That worked out pretty well long-term for SKC and Vermes managed to have to protect one less player during the expansion draft. Chivas used this 5th pick on defender RJ Allen.

2nd Round

35th — Pablo Punyed — Midfielder (St. John’s University)

3rd Round

43rd — Stefan Antonijevic — Defender (Valparaiso University)

This it the pick from the complicated move above between Chivas and SKC for Naga and Ryan Smith.

54th — Kyle Miller — Defender (Rockhurst University)

4th Round

None

Sporting KC traded the 73rd pick to the San Jose Earthquakes for the rights to Michael Thomas. They would later flip this essentially sixth round pick for a second round pick in the 2015 draft. SJ selected defender Tyler Krumpe.

2011 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

10th — CJ Sapong — Forward (James Madison University)

2nd Round

32nd — JT Murray — Defender (University of Louisville)

Sporting KC received this pick from Real Salt Lake, along with an international roster spot for a year along with 25% of any future transfer fee, in exchange for midfielder Luis Gil. Gil only belonged to Sporting KC for about 24 hours after they won a weighted lottery to get him as a youth international.

Sporting’s natural pick, #28 overall, was traded to the Union along with a 2012 second round pick for Shavar Thomas. Philly traded it on to the Columbus Crew for midfielder Brian Carroll. The Crew drafted midfielder Cole Grossman.

3rd Round

46th — Konrad Warzycha — Midfielder (Ohio State University)

Notable player drafted later: Joao Plata went to Toronto FC (49th).

2011 MLS Supplemental Draft

1st Round

10th — Sam Scales — Midfielder (Ohio State University)

Goalkeeper Jeff Attinella would go 14th (this is essentially a fourth round pick). It took a while, but he hit his stride finally.

2nd Round

28th — Mike Jones — Defender (Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville)

3rd Round

46th — Michael Mravec — Midfielder (University of Alabama Birmingham)

2010 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

4th — Teal Bunbury — Forward (University of Akron)

Interesting note: Ike Opara went 3rd overall to the SJ Earthquakes. He would eventually come to KC for a 2013 second round pick. #Stolen

2nd Round

20th — Korede Aiyegbusi — Defender (North Carolina State University)

As we get further back in the drafts the talent available deeper becomes more obvious. Not for Aiyegbusi, but Tim Ream went two picks before this one to the Red Bulls. Also, the Earthquakes with the pick before this drafted Michael Thomas who would eventually play for Sporting.

With the 25th pick the Revs selected future SKC left back Seth Sinovic. And solid MLS players in Justin Morrow (28th) and Steven Beitashour (30th) also were picked by the Quakes.

3rd Round

36th — Nick Cardenas — Defender (San Diego State University)

41st — Mauro Fuzetti — Midfielder (University of Michigan)

The 41st pick arrived from the Revolution in exchange for an international roster spot.

Notable third round picks: Chris Schuler to RSL (39th) and Eric Alexander to FC Dallas (44th).

4th Round

52nd — Ofori Sarkodie — Defender (Indiana University)

Notable fourth round picks: Goalkeeper Sean Johnson to the Chicago Fire (51st)

Imagine a world where the Wizards had drafted Johnson, Schuler, Alexander, Morrow and Beitashour. Or even just one or two of them over some of their misses. Obviously hindsight is 20/20 and the draft is an inexact science but it’s fun to think about.

2009 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

8th — Matt Besler — Defender (University of Notre Dame)

2nd Round

22nd — Doug DeMartin — Forward (Michigan State University)

This pick was acquired from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for defender Jose Burciaga Jr.

23rd — Graham Zusi — Midfielder (University of Maryland)

3rd Round

42nd — Neal Kitson — Goalkeeper (St John’s University)

The Wizards received this pick along with a first round pick in the 2009 Supplemental Draft (essentially a 5th round pick), a youth international roster spot and part of the Freddy Adu replacement allocation (that Adu trade included RSL getting Nick Rimando) to Real Salt Lake for forward Yura Movsisyan.

KC’s natural third round pick was traded to the New England Revolution along with allocation money for Adam Cristman. Cristman was later dealt to D.C. United for an international roster spot. New England selected forward Chris Salvaggione.

4th Round

50th — Akeem Priestley — Forward (University of Connecticut)

The Wizards acquired this draft pick from FC Dallas for an international roster spot.

KC also originally owned the 53rd pick which they traded to the Rapids with a 2009 supplemental draft first round pick (basically a 5th in this draft) and allocation money for striker Herculez Gomez. Gomez never really worked out in KC and eventually in 2015 his rights (after six years out of the league) were traded from KC to Toronto. Colorado drafted defender Henry Kalungi with this pick.

The supplemental draft for 2009 ultimately never happened. The Wizards had traded away and acquired first round picks and it’s unknown if any compensation was ultimately given to clubs in those deals since the picks were never made.

2008 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

1st — Chance Myers — Defender (UCLA)

The KC Wizards obtained this pick in exchange for defender Nick Garcia who they sent to the San Jose Earthquakes.

11th — Roger Espinoza — Midfielder (Ohio State University)

2nd Round

23rd — Yomby William — Defender (Old Dominion University)

Kansas City got this pick in a trade with Chivas USA for defender Alex Zotinca.

25th — Jonathan Leathers — Defender (Furman University)

This was the Wizards natural pick but they traded it away and got it back before making it. The initially traded it to the LA Galaxy along with the 16th pick in the 2007 MLS SuperDraft (second round) for goalkeeper Kevin Hartman. The Wizards got it back for defender Shavar Thomas who they sent to LA.

3rd Round

39th — Matt Marquess — Defender (Santa Clara University)

4th Round

53rd — Rauwshan McKenzie — Defender (Michigan State University)

Some notable players taken after KC’s second round picks (because I doubt they’d change the Myers and Espinoza picks) were Andrew Jacobson who went 24th to D.C. United and Geoff Cameron who was the final pick in the third round to Houston (42nd).

2007 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

3rd — Michael Harrington — Defender (University of North Carolina)

2nd Round

None

The Wizards traded the 16th pick (along with a 2008 second round pick) to the Galaxy as the other piece from the Kevin Hartman trade.

3rd Round

29th — Edson Elcock — Midfielder (Old Dominion University)

4th Round

42nd — Kurt Morsink — Midfielder (James Madison University)

Some notable players KC passed on but could have had: Brad Evans went 15th to the Columbus Crew, Bobby Burling went 45th to the Galaxy and Luis Robles went 50th to D.C. United.

2006 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

4th — Yura Movsisyan — Forward (Pasadena City College)

2nd Round

16th — Lance Watson — Midfielder (University of New Mexico)

19th — Tyson Wahl — Defender (University of California)

The 19th pick moved a couple times before bringing Wahl to KC. The D.C. United traded it to the Chicago Fire for a 2005 second round pick. Then the Fire moved it to KC along with midfielder Will John in exchange for midfielder Diego Gutierrez.

3rd Round

28th — Matt Groenwald — Midfielder (St. John’s University)

29th — Stephen Shirley — Defender (Virginia Commonwealth University)

The Wizards acquired this pick in a trade with the New York/New Jersey MetroStars for defender Taylor Graham.

4th Round

40th — Eric Kronberg — Goalkeeper (University of California)

Other interesting players KC could have had in this draft: Jacob Peterson (21st to Colorado), Dominic Oduro (22nd to FC Dallas) and Marc Burch (24th to the Galaxy). Of course Peterson came to Sporting KC before the 2012 season and ultimately played there for five years.

2005 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

11th — Scott Sealy — Forward (Wake Forest University)

2nd Round

16th — Ryan Pore — Forward (University of Tulsa)

This pick originated with FC Dallas before being traded to the Rapids for goalkeeper Scott Garlick. The Rapids then moved the pick to Kansas City in exchange for picks 33 and 36 in this same draft.

The Wizards also owned the 15th pick at one point. It started with the Fire, was traded to Dallas for goalkeeper DJ Countess. Dallas moved it to KC in a deal that also brought the 2004 fourth overall pick and Shavar Thomas to KC and sent back defender Carey Talley, midfielder Eric Quill and the seventh overall 2004 SuperDraft pick to Dallas. The Wizards then traded this 15th pick again, this time to the Galaxy in exchange for midfielder Sasha Victorine.

24th — Christopher Sawyer — Goalkeeper (University of Notre Dame)

This selection also arrived via trade, this time with D.C. United. KC sent them a 2004 second round pick back.

The Wizard’s natural selection was the 23rd pick but it was dealt to the Columbus Crew for midfielder Diego Walsh. The Crew drafted midfielder Domenic Mediate.

3rd Round

None

At one point, KC owned three picks in this round, but they used none of them. First, they had the 33rd pick, though I can’t seem to figure out how they got it from New England. KC would trade it to the Rapids in the deal for the 16th overall pick in this draft. Colorado actually traded it back to NE for the 45th pick and a player to be named later. The Revolution selected defender Tony Lochhead.

KC also had the 35th pick, their natural selection, but traded it to the Fire for midfielder Khari Stephenson. Chicago ultimately picked defender Gonzalo Segares.

The 36th pick, which was also dealt to Colorado for the 16th pick, came to KC by way of D.C. United along with the above 24th pick for that 2004 second round selection. The Rapids sent it on to the Fire for forward Rey Angel Martinez. The Fire drafted midfielder Thabiso Khumalo.

4th Round

47th — John Minagawa-Webster — Midfielder (Michigan State University)

2005 MLS Supplemental Draft

1st Round

11th — Edwin Ruiz — Forward (Hartwick College)

2nd Round

None

The 23rd pick was traded to FC Dallas for defender Lee Morrison.

3rd Round

35th — Doug Lascody — Midfielder (Southwest Missouri State University)

4th Round

47th — Ryan Caugherty — Defender (Wake Forest University)

The most notable players that KC passed on (and it’s big) were Chris Wondolowski (41st to San Jose), Jeff Larentowicz (45th to New England) and Dan Kennedy (38th to Chivas USA). Those are essentially eight round selections. Wild.

2004 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

4th — Matt Taylor — Forward (UCLA)

This pick was traded twice. First from D.C. to the Dallas Burn. Dallas got this pick, a 2004 sixth rounder and forward Ali Curtis while sending back forward Ronald Cerritos. The Wizards got this pick, a 2005 second round pick and defender Shavar Thomas in exchange for their natural selection, pick #7 and midfielder Carey Talley and Eric Quill.

2nd Round

17th — Will Hesmer — Goalkeeper (Wake Forest University)

3rd Round

None

KC owned both the 24th and 27th picks at one point. They acquired the 24th from D.C. United along with a 2003 second round pick in exchange for a Discovery Pick which D.C. used on forward Eliseo Quintanilla. KC sent it back to D.C. for 2005 second and third round picks. United picked midfielder Kevin Ara.

Kansas City’s natural pick, #27, was dealt to the Earthquakes along with a 2003 second round pick for defender Jimmy Conrad. SJ selected midfielder Mike Wilson.

4th Round

37th — Jay Alberts — Midfielder (Yale University)

5th Round

47th — Justin Detter — Forward (University of Notre Dame)

48th — Ryan Barber — Defender (University of Missouri Kansas City)

KC got this pick, forward Chris Brown and forward Dario Fabbro for forward Wolde Harris and midfielder Jorge Vazquez.

6th Round

None

Kansas City traded the 57th pick to the Galaxy for the 60th pick in the 2003 SuperDraft.

Notable players KC could have had (and again, this isn’t fair with all this hindsight) include: Clint Dempsey (8th to New England), Steve Cronin (10th to San Jose), Chris Wingert (12th to Columbus), Ned Grabavoy (14th to LA) and Michael Bradley (36th to the MetroStars).

2003 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

None

The Wizards traded the 3rd overall pick to Chicago for forward Josh Wolff. The Fire selected forward Nate Jaqua.

2nd Round

None

Kansas City also traded their second round pick, #13, this time to D.C. United in a prior deal for Carey Talley. United sent the pick back to KC along with a 2004 third round pick in exchange for that aforementioned Discovery Pick (Eliseo Quintanilla). The Wizards then moved it again to San Jose along with a 2004 pick for Jimmy Conrad.

3rd Round

None

Again wheeling and dealing with the Quakes would see this pick traded along with 2002 second round pick for defender Mike Burns. All but two picks were traded in the second round and all but three picks were traded in the third.

4th Round

33rd — Taylor Graham — Defender (Stanford University)

5th Round

43rd — Jack Jewsbury — Midfielder (St. Louis University)

For coming in the fifth round, this was a steal. Over eight seasons with the KC Wizards, Jewsbury played in 195 games, had 142 starts, for 13,263 minutes, scored 14 goals and added 20 assists. He was traded for allocation money in 2011 to the Portland Timbers and went on to put up similar numbers there as well before retiring in 2016.

6th Round

53rd — Kevin Friedland — Defender (Southern Methodist University)

60th — Byron Carmichael — Forward (Marshall University)

Kansas City dealt their 2004 sixth round pick to the Galaxy for this selection.

2002 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

None

The Wizards traded the 5th pick to the Fire for midfielder Diego Gutierrez and a 2002 sixth round pick. There were nine traded picks of the 12 available selections this round. Chicago selected midfielder Kelly Gray.

2nd Round

None

KC traded the 17th pick to the Earthquakes along with a 2003 third round pick for defender Mike Burns. SJ would go on to deal the pick to the Dallas Burn along with Ronald Cerritos in exchange for Ariel Graziani and cap relief. Dallas also traded the pick to Chicago for midfielder Ronnie O’Brien. The Fire ultimately selected midfielder Craig Capano.

11 of the 12 picks were traded in this round with just Dallas keeping their original pick. Seven of them were traded multiple times. The 16th pick was owned by five teams.

3rd Round

32nd — O’Neil Peart — Forward (Long Island Rough Riders — now a USL League Two club)

37th — Chris Brunt — Defender (Southwest Missouri State University)

This pick was acquired from the Miami Fusion along with allocation money for forward Preki. After a single season with Miami, KC got him back in the Dispersal Draft when the Fusion folded after the 2001 season.

4th Round

43rd — Dominic DaPra — Forward (University of Wisconsin Madison)

5th Round

50th — Davy Arnaud — Forward (West Texas A&M University)

The Wizards obtained this pick from the Tampa Bay Mutiny in exchange for a 2001 fifth round pick. Arnaud would go on to be another great SKC player. He played 10 seasons for the Wizards and SKC and had 240 appearances, 213 starts, 19,390 minutes, 43 goals and 35 assists. Ironically, he was traded to the Montreal Impact in 2011 to get Seth Sinovic back after he’d been taken in the expansion draft. Montreal also sent along some allocation money in the deal.

KC’s actual pick, #54, was dealt to the Dallas Burn for defender Eric Dade.

57th — Brian Lavin — Defender (Yale University)

Kansas City acquired this pick from the Columbus Crew in exchange for the 4th pick in the 2002 MLS Waiver Draft. The Crew selected defender Chad McCarty from Tampa Bay with that pick.

6th Round

64th — Dane Erickson — Defender (Davidson College)

65th — Mark Speaks — Goalkeeper (William Carey College)

As mentioned above, KC got this pick from the Fire in the Diego Gutierrez trade. But the Chicago Fire got this pick from the Dallas Burn for a 2001 sixth round draft pick.

2001 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

12th — Jose Burciago — Defender (Duncanville High School)

2nd Round

24th — Andrew Gregor — Midfielder (Seattle Sounders USL A-League)

Gregor was actually drafted in 1998 by the Columbus Crew 21st overall before joining the Sounders.

3rd Round

35th — Ben Stafford — Forward (Wake Forest University)

The 35th pick was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Fire along with a 2001 fifth round pick for goalkeeper Chris Snitko.

KC actually owned the 25th pick at one point as well. They got it from San Jose for forward Harut Karapetyan but then dealt it to Dallas for midfielder Mark Santel. Dallas picked midfielder Josue Maynard.

The Wizards natural pick was 36th and it was first dealt to D.C. United for forward A.J. Wood but then traded on the same day to the Rapids along with defender Geoff Aunger for a 2001 second round pick (#18). Colorado selected forward Erik Lukin.

4th Round

48th — Pablo Webster — Midfielder (Clemson University)

5th Round

59th — Narciso Fernandes — Midfielder (University of Wisconsin Madison)

This is the pick from the above Snitko trade in this draft.

KC also traded away the 60th pick to the Tampa Bay Mutiny for a 2002 fifth round pick.

6th Round

72nd — Matthew Cross — Goalkeeper (Brown University)

Notable selections from this draft class: Brian Ching (16th to the Galaxy), Edson Buddle (27th to the Crew) and Jim Curtin (29th to the Fire).

2000 MLS SuperDraft

1st Round

2nd — Nick Garcia — Defender (Indiana University)

9th — John Wilson — Midfielder (Charleston Battery USL A-League)

This pick passed from the Crew to the Miami Fusion for the 1999 18th pick (second round) and Matt Kmosko. Then it came to KC along with the 1999 5th pick (first round) for the 1999 2nd pick overall.

2nd Round

15th — Peter Byaruhanga — Forward (University of Alabama Birmingham)

The Revs first traded this pick to the Rapids, but it’s unknown what was traded. Then the Rapids sent this pick to Kansas City along with defender and future head coach Peter Vermes and midfielder Matt McKeon for the #20 pick, an international allocation and defender Scott Vermillion.

KC also traded away the 14th pick to New England along with their third (#26) and fourth (#38) round picks in this draft in exchange for the Revs third round pick (#30) and midfielder Jeff Baicher. New England selected defender Rusty Pierce.

3rd Round

30th — Kerry Zavagnin — Defender (Lehigh Valley Steam USL A-League)

The #26 pick went to New England who drafted forward Jeff DiMaria.

4th Round

None

The #38 pick went to New England who drafted defender Adam Eyre.

5th Round

50th — Tom Zawislan — Goalkeeper (Creighton University)

6th Round

62nd — Casey Sweeney — Defender (Indiana Blast USL A-League)