Across State Lines: Matt Besler Retires From Professional Soccer

Former Sporting Kansas City defender and captain, and Kansas City native, Matt Besler has called time on his professional soccer career. Besler announced his retirement in a post on Twitter today after Austin FC’s inaugural season ended on Sunday. Besler hadn’t played for Austin since suffering a concussion in a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps on September 4th. He made 20 appearances for Austin this year at center back, including appearing in both games in Kansas City when Austin came to visit. The 34 year old made 314 appearances in league play, 294 of them for Kansas City and 285 starts. He left Kansas City as the club’s all time leader in appearances, starts, and minutes played in league play and in all competitions. He former roommate and fellow member of the 2009 MLS Superdraft Graham Zusi has passed him for appearances and starts this season. Besler retires having made 47 appearances for the US national team, scoring one goal and playing at the 2014 World Cup. He won an MLS Cup in 2013 and three US Open Cups, including getting to live the 2017 US Open Cup as the club’s captain. He also earned individual accolades, including Defender of the year in 2012, two MLS Best XI awards (2012, 2013), and five all start game appearances (2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016). An amazing career that will certainly see his name added to the list of Sporting Legends at Children’s Mercy Park in the near future.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL - former KC NWSL players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’ 2-0 win over Chicago.

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Nashville - Dressed but did not play in Nashville’s 1-1 draw with New York.

Matt Besler (SKC) - Austin - Did not dress in either of Austin’s games.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Dressed but did not play in either of Salt Lake’s games.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 1-1 draw with Vancouver. Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 5-2 loss to Colorado.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - New England - Started and played 60 minutes in New England’s 1-0 loss to Miami.

Aurelien Collin (SKC) - Philadelphia - Did not dress in Philadelphia’s 1-1 draw with NYCFC.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Columbus - Did not dress in Columbus’ 2-0 win over Chicago.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Toronto - Did not dress in Toronto’s 2-1 win over Pacific. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Toronto’s 3-1 loss to DC.

Kortne Ford (KC) - Colorado - Loaned to San Antonio in the USL Championship.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Did not dress in Columbus’ 2-0 win over Chicago.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Atlanta -Dressed but did not play in either of Atlanta’s games.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in DC’s 3-1 win over Toronto.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Did not dress in Seattle’s 1-1 draw with Vancouver.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Houston’s 2-0 loss to Montreal.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - New York City - Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 1-1 draw with Philadelphia.

Oriol Rosell (SKC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Orlando’s 2-0 win over Montreal.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 85 minutes in Seattle’s 1-1 draw with Vancouver.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 76 minutes, recording an assist in Colorado’s 5-2 win over LAFC.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 72 minutes in Nashville’s 1-1 draw with New York.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Austin - Did not dress in Austin’s 3-1 win over KC. Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in Austin’s 3-0 loss to Portland.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Started and played 21 minutes before being red carded in NYCFC’s 1-1 draw with Philadelphia.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Minnesota - Did no dress in Minnesota’s 3-3 draw with LA.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Started and played 115 minutes in Washington’s 1-0 win over North Carolina.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - No game this week.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 119 minutes in North Carolina’s 1-0 loss to Washington.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Houston - Offseason.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Sydney Miramontez (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 1-0 loss to Washington.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Dressed but did not play in Gotham’s 1-0 loss to Chicago.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Amy Rodriguez (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 77 minutes in North Carolina’s 1-0 loss to Washington.

Maegan Rosa (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - No game this week.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - No game this week.

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL) - Portland - No game this week.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

USL Championship

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - Pittsburgh - Game against Birmingham canceled due to COVID outbreak.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 1-0 loss to Orange County.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

Tyler Blackwood (SPR) - Oakland - Did not dress in Oakland’s 1-0 win over El Paso.

Matt Constant (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Indy (Loan) - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Kortne Ford (KC) - San Antonio (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in San Antonio’s 2-0 win over San Diego.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Louisville - Came off the bench and played 2 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Miami.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Cameron Iwasa (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Game against Pittsburgh canceled due to COVID outbreak.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - El Paso - Started and played 90 minutes in El Paso’s 1-0 loss to Oakland.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Offseason.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Charlotte - Started and played 89 minutes in Charlotte’s 3-1 win over Memphis.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - Did not dress in RGV’s 3-3 (4-3) shootout win over Phoenix.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Game against Pittsburgh canceled due to COVID outbreak.

Zac Lubin (SPR) - Phoenix - Did not dress in Phoenix’s 3-3(4-3) shootout loss to RGV.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 90 minutes in Tulsa’s 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Started and played 120 minutes in Phoenix’s 3-3 (4-3) shootout loss to RGV.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Austin - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - El Paso - Did not dress in El Paso’s 1-0 loss to Oakland.

Camden Riley (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - Did not dress in RGV’s 3-3 (4-3) shootout win over Phoenix.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Memphis’ 3-1 loss to Charlotte.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 1-0 loss to Orange County.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Miami.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Oakland - Did not dress in Oakland’s 1-0 win over El Paso.

Tucker Stephenson (ACA) - Oklahoma City - Offseason.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Offseason.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Sal Zizzo (SKC) - San Diego - Dressed but did not play in San Diego’s 2-0 loss to San Antonio.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Tucson - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Tucson’s 1-0 win over Richmond.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game this week.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Greenville - No game this week.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - North Texas - Started and played 120 minutes in North Texas’ 2-1 loss to Chattanooga.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Came off the bench and played 52 minutes in Chattanooga’s 2-1 win over North Texas.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Omaha - No game this week.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Started and played 90 minutes in Chicago’s 2-0 loss to Chattanooga. Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Chicago’s 2-1 win over LA.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Started and played 90 minutes in Chicago’s 2-0 loss to Chattanooga. Dressed but did not play in Chicago’s 2-1 win over LA.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Chattanooga’s 2-0 win over Chicago. Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 2-0 loss to Detroit.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Chicago’s 2-0 loss to Chattanooga. Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Chicago’s 2-1 win over LA.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 69 minutes in Detroit’s 2-0 win over Chattanooga.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Stumptown - Started and played 90 minutes in Stumptown’s 1-1 draw with 1904.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Started and played 58 minutes in Saint-Prex’s 3-1 loss to Servette FC U21.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - No games currently scheduled.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Started and played 90 minutes in Virton’s 3-1 win over Lommel.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Did not dress in either of Olimpia’s games.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 3-0 win over Santiago Wanderers.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Did not dress in Mazatlan’s 1-0 loss to Guadalajara.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Started and played 84 minutes in Mantois’ 2-2 draw with Ivry.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Honved’s 5-3 loss to Debrecen.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Jaguares de Cordoba - Colombia - Started and played 45 minutes in Jaguares’ 0-0 draw with Deportivo Pereira.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 1-0 loss to Guillermo Brown.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 90 minutes in Venezia’s 3-2 win over Roma.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 35 minutes, scoring a goal in Gyor’s 3-1 win over DVTK.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - No game until 11/20.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - No game until 11/20.

Jorge Claros (SKC) - CD Real Sociedad - Honduras - Did not dress in Real’s 3-0 loss to Marathon.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Lewes - England - Did not play in any of Lewes’ games.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Ujpest’s 2-1 loss to Puskas.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 3 goals in Tijuana’s 5-0 win over Mazatlan.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Started and played 90 minutes in Hornbill’s 2-0 loss to Muangkan United.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Edmonton - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Edmonton’s 3-3 draw with Valour.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes, recording an assist in Eastern’s 4-0 win over Resources Capital.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Started and played 37 minutes in Arabe’s 1-0 win over Alianza.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 90 minutes in Jeju’s 2-0 win over Suwon Bluewings.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Karlsruher SC (loan) - Germany - Playing with Karlsruher’s U19 team.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Dressed but did not play in Atletico’s 1-1 draw with Valencia.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Montpellier’s 1-0 win over Nice.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - FAS - El Salvador - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in FAS’s 1-0 loss to Alianza. Did not play in FAS’s 2-0 loss to Firpo.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in any of Forge’s games.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Came of the bench and played 18 minutes, recording an assist in Universidad’s 4-0 win over Deportivo Antofagasta. Started and played 71 minutes in Universidad’s 1-0 win over Universidad de Chile.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Started and played 77 minutes in Thun’s 1-1 draw with Vaduz.

Shelby High (KC) - Portugal - Have not confirmed what team she has signed for.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in Jarun’s 4-2 loss to Varazdin.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Did not dress in Vizela’s 1-1 draw with Estoril.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - HIFK - Finland - Offseason.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 69 minutes in Gomel’s 2-1 win over Isloch.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - Hospitalet - Spain - Dressed but did not play in Hospitalet’s 1-0 win over Sant Andreu.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - No game this week.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Breidablik - Iceland - Dressed but did not play in Breidablik’s 0-0 draw with Zhytlobud-1.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Fram - Iceland - Offseason.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Al Aqaba - Jordan - Lost 5-0 to Al Wehdat.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Tied Gasogi United 1-1.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Sfintul Gheorghe - Moldova - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Gheorghe’s 1-0 win over FC Balti.

Michal Mravec (SKC) - SK Gbelany - Slovakia - No games scheduled.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Nea Salamia - Cyprus - Lost 2-1 to Karmiotissa.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 1-1 draw with Koldingq.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - Debrecen VSC - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes, scoring a goal in Debrecen’s 5-3 win over Honved.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Daxo’s 3-0 loss to Apollon.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Fenix de Pilar - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Fenix’s 5-0 loss to Acassuso.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Troyes’ 4-0 loss to Lens.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in Panathinaikos’ 2-0 loss to AE Kifisias.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in West Ham’s 4-0 loss to Arsenal.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Started and played 78 minutes, scoring a goal in Makoi’s 2-0 win over Ferencvarosi II.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Playing with Hajduk Split’s youth team.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - Basel - Switzerland - Dressed but did not play in either of Basel’s games.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 1-1 draw with Koldingq.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in Inter’s 2-1 win over Kustosija.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Started and played 90 minutes in Shkupi’s 2-1 loss to Makedonija GJP.

Soony Saad (SKC) - Al-Wehdat - Jordan - Defeated Al Aqaba 5-0.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Started and played 90 minutes in AEK B’s 1-0 win over PS Kalamata.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Comunicaciones’ 2-1 win over Saprissa. Started and played 90 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 1-1 draw with Guastatoya.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 4-2 win over SC Dusseldorf-West.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - No game until 11/21.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 1-1 draw with Exeter City. Dressed but did not play in Bradford’s 1-1(4-2) shootout win over Sunderland.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Muangkan United - Thailand - Started and played 90 minutes in Muangkan’s 2-0 win over Chainat Hornbill.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - FK Vozdovac - Serbia - Started and played 73 minutes in Vozdovac’s 1-1 draw with Cukaricki.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Started and played 60 minutes in Sevilla’s 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Keflavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - No game until 11/20.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Started and played 78 minutes in Sanjoanense’s 3-1 win over Anadia.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/11.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/26.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - No game until 12/17.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - No game until 12/15.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - No game until 12/4.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - No game until 12/15.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/11.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - No game until 12/4.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/11.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - San Diego - No game until 12/11.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Mark Saxby (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - No game until 12/11.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Alvaro Beltran (COL-MidAmerican)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Gui Gomes (COL-Benedictine)

Katrina Gorry (FCKC)

Anthony Grant (Comets)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Robert Kelly (KC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Ike Opara (SKC)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)