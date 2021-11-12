Blue Notes: RSL, Plaza lights and more for November 12, 2021

We need to do these more often as there are so many stories that need insightful, observant, and sagacious snarky comments.

Salt Lake issues just don’t stop

After the issues with RSL and Utah Royals owner Dell Loy Hanson’s comments that led to him being forced to sell the Royals and in the process of selling RSL, another incident has popped up.

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Andrew Putna was separated from the team while MLS investigated comments Putna made to a teammate. MLS concluded that Putna did make the comments and he will “undergo diversity and inclusion training prior to engaging in any future team activities, including training, and competition.”

Side note: It does seem like people that go by three names (like Dell Loy Hanson) should start from a suspect position considering the history of serial killers and presidential assassins. Guess that goes for alleged racists and sexists also?

Salt Lake issues don’t stop even when they are gone?

This one is a lot more tenuous but former Utah Royal midfielder Aminata Diallo was arrested in connection with an attack on a teammate. Diallo was driving Paris Saint-Germain and France teammate Kheira Hamraoui along with two other teammates when masked men pulled them over and beat Hamraoui with metal bars on her legs. Hamraoui required stiches but no bones were broken.

Diallo has been released but the investigation is ongoing. Diallo was on loan to Utah from PSG in 2020.

More Salt Lake related news (not terrible this time)

Kyle Beckerman, former RSL midfielder and “not close friend” of Benny Feilhaber, started coaching after his career of fouling players and getting away with it was over. Beckerman led the Utah Valley Wolverines men’s team to a semi-respectable 6-4 record and was the 5th seed in the WAC Tournament. Utah Valley had a 2-0 and 3-1 lead over San Jose State before eventually falling 4-3.

Grand Canyon University wins the WAC, headed to the big dance

Coach Chris Cissell led the Lopes to a 7-1-2 conference record and a 16-3-2 overall record on their way to winning the WAC Tournament. Coach Cissell previously coached in the Kansas City area with William Jewell and UMKC before moving to Grand Canyon. Cissell is an exceptionally good coach and one of the nicest people you would ever meet.

GCU will face third seed USC in the first round, a tough matchup for sure. The winner will face either Penn State or Monmouth in the next round.

KC Current draft pick in the tournament again

Speaking of the NCAA Tournament, Alex Loera was drafted by the Kansas City Current (the current name) in the fourth round with the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft. Because of the pandemic, players could opt to stay in college and for Loera it paid off. Loera helped lead Santa Clara to a national championship, beating Florida State in penalties after going 1-1 in regulation and through overtimes. It was the second national title in their program history.

Santa Clara faces Stanford in the first round and could meet the winner of Central Conn St. and Georgetown.

KC Current to “Flip the Switch”

Representatives of the Kansas City Current will participate in the Kansas City tradition that dates back to 1925. The Plaza Lighting Ceremony tradition returns on Thursday, November 25, also known as Thanksgiving.

I have to say it, the Current will apply current to the lights.

(Sorry).

Schedule

5–6 p.m.: Pre-lighting performances and giveaways from the main stage

6–7 p.m.: 92nd Annual Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony, featuring Lara Moritz (broadcast LIVE on KMBC)

6:52 p.m.: Flip of the switch by Kansas City Current, followed by fireworks

7–8 p.m.: Post-ceremony concert by Summer Breeze

Good omen?

Sporting Kansas City turned on the lights in 2012 and the next year won the MLS Cup. Good omen for the KC Current? Maybe... but SKC was pretty good in 2012 also and KC Current struggled a wee bit this year. Bigger turnarounds have happened.

I never thought Dennis Rodman could make me do this....

Washington Spirit attacker Trinity Rodman has had a good year as a rookie in the NWSL. In fact, she is a leading candidate for NWSL Rookie of the Year with six goals and six assists. She is deserving of recognition and fame for all she has achieved on her own and I hate to delve into families of players. But I have to admit this made me shed a tear or two when I saw it. Then when I showed to my daughter it was another tear or two. (Okay, borderline ugly cry for a minute).

Yes... Dennis Rodman and his daughter in a very touching moment. Best wishes for both of them in their relationship.

The Wave

Speaking of the NWSL, an expansion team announced their name recently. The San Diego Wave FC is the 12th team in NWSL and when combined with the KC Current, there will be a deluge of water related puns. Take Courage, the puns will Reign down at first and feel like Thorns that Dash you in the funny bone until you see Red Stars. But eventually even the residents of Gotham will be Racing to show their Pride and the puns will subside to a trickle and supporters will still show their Spirit with Angels at their side.

And yes, I will be one of the worst for a while with a streaming current of water jokes. I apologize in advance.

Big National Team game!

The United States U-20’s were blown out in their first match of the 2021 Revelations Cup. Brazil came out strong and the US was nowhere near ready enough. The score was 4-0 but there are some mitigating factors. Brazil was in camp for two weeks before the match and the US only had a couple days to get to know each other. Add in the fact that the U-20’s have not been together as a group since last year AND U.S. Soccer just named a coach right before the tournament.

They were not set up to succeed but hopefully new coach Mikey Varas can get them on the same page now that he has a couple of days more with them.

Sporting Kansas City Homegrown Kayden Pierre is on the roster but did not start. The 18-year-old defender was not on field for all the goals surrendered so maybe that bodes well for playing the next game.

The U.S. takes on Colombia in their second match on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT. and can be watched on TUDN.

Pierre highlights...

Kayden Pierre vs Brazil U20 pic.twitter.com/6tLIs1yFAw — dispossessed Kranks (@dis_possessed) November 12, 2021

Game highlights:

Independent Detroit City joins USL Championship

Detroit City FC has joined the USL Championship after playing in NISA previously. So the team that declared its “independent” spirit has now joined the largest soccer league in the country.

Achilles injury on New England Revolution

OF course, it is not exactly what you would expect....

