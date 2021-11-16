Pre-Playoff Pod - Shades of Blue

The biggest question for Sporting KC heading into the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs, is the potential return of Alan Pulido. These are the moments for which the Mexican striker was brought to Kansas City. But is he match fit? Should he even start if he’s healthy? It wasn’t long ago the SKC attack looked as lethal as any team in MLS, and that was with Khiry Shelton up top.

We go around the bracket to preview the first round of the playoffs, dreaming of SKC’s path to hosting MLS Cup. Can the New England Revolution carry over that magic into the postseason?

There are a lot of questions about the lineup ahead of this weekend’s match against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Is Gadi Kinda healthy? Who is your preferred midfield? We talk about key matchups, tactics, and varying levels of optimism.

