Across State Lines: Busio Makes First World Cup Qualifier Start

Another window for FIFA international games has come and gone this past week. A handful of former Sporting Kansas City players were part of this break participating with their national teams. For the United States, Gianluca Busio made his first start in a World Cup qualifier for the United States in their 1-1 draw in Jamaica on Tuesday. In other national team games, Nicolas Hasler and Liechtenstein finished out their World Cup qualifying this week in Europe. In other CONCACAF news, former draft pick, Pablo Punyed played in a friendly but was on the bench for El Salvador in their two World Cup qualifiers this cycle. In Asia, Soony Saad scored for Lebanon in their qualifier against group leaders Iran, but two goals in second half stoppage time saw Iran still get the win. Lebanon has now fallen out of a playoff spot in Asian qualifying.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL - former KC NWSL players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - Columbus - No game this week.

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Nashville - No game this week.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - No game this week.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - No game this week.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - New England - No game this week.

Aurelien Collin (SKC) - Philadelphia - No game this week.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Columbus - No game this week.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Toronto - No game this week.

Kortne Ford (KC) - Colorado - Loaned to San Antonio in the USL Championship.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - No game this week.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Atlanta - No game this week.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - No game this week.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - No game this week.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - No game this week.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - New York City - No game this week.

Oriol Rosell (SKC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - No game this week.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game this week.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game this week.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Austin - No game this week.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - No game this week.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Minnesota - No game this week.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Started and played 90 minutes in Washington’s 2-1 win over OL Reign.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Did not dress in OL Reign’s 2-1 loss to Washington.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Houston - Offseason.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Sydney Miramontez (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Amy Rodriguez (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Maegan Rosa (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in Portland’s 2-0 loss to Chicago.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 2-0 loss to Chicago.

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL) - Portland - Did not dress in Portland’s 2-0 loss to Chicago.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

USL Championship

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - Pittsburgh - Offseason.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

Tyler Blackwood (SPR) - Oakland - Did not dress in Oakland’s 0-0(6-5) shootout loss to Orange County.

Matt Constant (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Indy (Loan) - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Kortne Ford (KC) - San Antonio (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in San Antonio’s 3-1 win over RGV.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Louisville - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Charlotte.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - El Paso - Offseason.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Offseason.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Charlotte - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 1-0 loss to Louisville.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - Did not dress in RGV’s 3-1 loss to San Antonio.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 75 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

Zac Lubin (SPR) - Phoenix - Offseason.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Austin - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - El Paso - Offseason.

Camden Riley (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - Did not dress in RGV’s 3-1 loss to San Antonio.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Memphis - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Charlotte.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Oakland - Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Oakland’s 0-0 (6-5) shootout loss to Orange County.

Tucker Stephenson (ACA) - Oklahoma City - Offseason.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Offseason.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Tucson - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Tucson’s 6-1 loss to Omaha.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 2-0 win over Chattanooga.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Greenville - Did not dress in Greenville’s 2-0 win over Chattanooga.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - North Texas - Offseason.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Chattanooga’s 2-0 loss to Greenville.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Omaha - Did not dress in Omaha’s 6-1 win over Tucson.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Started and played 89 minutes in Chicago’s 2-1 win over Stumptown.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Chicago’s 2-1 win over Stumptown.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 1-0 win over Michigan.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Did not dress in Chicago’s 2-1 win over Stumptown.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Game this week canceled due to COVID outbreak.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Stumptown - Started and played 90 minutes in Stumptown’s 2-1 loss to Chicago.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Did not dress in Saint-Prex’s 3-1 win over Urania Geneve Sport.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - No games currently scheduled.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - No game this week.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - No game this week.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Colo-Colo’s 1-0 win over Melipilla. Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 0-0 draw with Curico Unido.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - No game this week.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - No game this week.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - No game this week.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Jaguares de Cordoba - Colombia - Did not dress in Jaguares’ 1-0 win over Deportivo Cali.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 2-1 loss to Brown de Adrogue.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Dressed but did not play in the USA’s 2-0 win over Mexico. Started and played 90 minutes in the USA’s 1-1 draw with Jamaica.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Gyor’s 4-1 loss to Ferencvarosi.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - No game until 11/20.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - No game this week.

Jorge Claros (SKC) - CD Real Sociedad - Honduras - No game this week.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Lewes - England - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Lewes’ 4-2 win over Haringey Borough. Started and played 90 minutes in Lewes’ 4-1 win over Littlehampton FC.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game this week.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Tijuana’s 4-1 win over Cruz Azul.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Started and played 90 minutes in Chainat’s 1-0 win over Nakhonpathom United.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Edmonton - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Edmonton’s 1-0 win over Forge.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - No game this week.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 2-1 loss to Plaza Amador.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - No game this week.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Karlsruher SC (loan) - Germany - Playing with Karlsruher’s U19 team.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Started and played 64 minutes in Atletico’s 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - No game this week.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - FAS - El Salvador - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in FAS’s 3-2 win over Once Deportivo.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 1-0 loss to Edmonton.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Did not dress in Universidad’s 2- win over La Serena.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in Liechtenstein’s 9-0 loss to Germany. Started and played 90 minutes in Liechtenstein’s 2-0 loss to Romania.

Shelby High (KC) - Portugal - Have not confirmed what team she has signed for.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game this week.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - No game this week.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - HIFK - Finland - Offseason.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - No game this week.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - Hospitalet - Spain - Did not dress in Hospitalet’s 0-0 draw with Sants.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - No game this week.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Breidablik - Iceland - No game this week.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Al Aqaba - Jordan - No game this week.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - No game this week.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Sfintul Gheorghe - Moldova - No game this week.

Michal Mravec (SKC) - SK Gbelany - Slovakia - No games scheduled.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Nea Salamia - Cyprus - No game this week.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 1-0 loss to Brondby.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - Debrecen VSC - Hungary - No game this week.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - No game this week.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Fenix de Pilar - Argentina - Offseason.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - No game this week.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in Panathinaikos B’s 2-0 loss to AEK Athens B.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Dressed but did not play in West Ham’s 2-2 draw with Reading.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Started and played 59 minutes in Makoi’s 2-0 win over ESMTK.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Playing with Hajduk Split’s youth team.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in El Salvador’s 1-0 loss to Bolivia. Dressed but did not play in El Salvador’s 1-1 draw with Jamaica. Dressed but did not play in El Salvador’ 2-1 loss to Panama.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - Basel - Switzerland - No game this week.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 1-0 loss to Brondby.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Started and played 47 minutes before being red carded in Inter’s 2-0 win over Osijek II.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - No game this week.

Soony Saad (SKC) - Al-Wehdat - Jordan - Started and played 82 minutes, scoring a goal in Lebanon’s 2-1 loss to Iran. Started and played 90 minutes in Lebanon’s 1-0 loss to UAE.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Started and played 90 minutes in AEK Athens B’s 2-0 win over Panathinaikos B.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Started and played 90minutes in Comunicaciones’ 6-1 win over Santa Lucia.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 2-1 win over Baumberg.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - No game until 11/21.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 61 minutes in Bradford’s 1-1 draw with Port Vale. Started and played 120 minutes in Bradford’s 3-0 loss to Exeter City.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Muangkan United - Thailand - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Muangkan’s 2-2 draw with Phrae United.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - FK Vozdovac - Serbia - No game this week.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Started and played 63 minutes in Sevilla’s 3-2 win over Villarreal.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Keflavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - No game until 11/20.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - No game this week.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/11.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/26.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - No game until 12/17.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - No game until 12/15.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - No game until 12/4.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - No game until 12/15.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/11.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - No game until 12/4.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/11.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - San Diego - No game until 12/11.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Mark Saxby (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - No game until 12/11.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Alvaro Beltran (COL-MidAmerican)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Gui Gomes (COL-Benedictine)

Katrina Gorry (FCKC)

Anthony Grant (Comets)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Robert Kelly (KC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Ike Opara (SKC)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)