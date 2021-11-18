Report: KC Current begin search for new head coach

Kansas City Current has begun a search for a new head coach, according to a report by The Equalizer. Huw Williams will shift to a technical/recruiting identification role with the club. The shift was a mutual agreement.

With local ties, experience, and history in the NWSL, Williams was the franchise’s first head coach after Kansas City was awarded a team in December 2021. The club also had a short window to do a formal heach coach search.

Kansas City finished 3-14-7 in 2021 under Williams and last place with 16 points.

This is a developing story and will be updated.