Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: Bally Sports KC Plus, Fox Sports Go, ESPN+
Line: Sporting KC -160, Vancouver Whitecaps, +380, Draw +280
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
17-10-7, 58 points
3rd in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (13th season)
Injury Report: OUT: Felipe Hernandez (suspended), OUT: Jaylin Lindsey (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Alan Pulido (knee), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (lower body), QUESTIONABLE: Gadi Kinda (lower body), QUESTIONABLE: Ilie Sanchez (lower body), QUESTIONABLE: Johnny Russell (lower body), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (lower body)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
12-9-13, 49 points
6th in the West
Head Coach: Vanni Sartini (Interim)
Injury Report: OUT: Caio Alexandre (left foot, fifth metatarsal fracture), OUT: Tosaint Ricketts (right calf strain)
