Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Match Thread

It’s win or go home as Sporting Kansas City host the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Playoffs.

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: Bally Sports KC Plus, Fox Sports Go, ESPN+

Line: Sporting KC -160, Vancouver Whitecaps, +380, Draw +280

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

17-10-7, 58 points

3rd in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (13th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Felipe Hernandez (suspended), OUT: Jaylin Lindsey (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Alan Pulido (knee), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (lower body), QUESTIONABLE: Gadi Kinda (lower body), QUESTIONABLE: Ilie Sanchez (lower body), QUESTIONABLE: Johnny Russell (lower body), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (lower body)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

12-9-13, 49 points

6th in the West

Head Coach: Vanni Sartini (Interim)

Injury Report: OUT: Caio Alexandre (left foot, fifth metatarsal fracture), OUT: Tosaint Ricketts (right calf strain)

