Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 100 Wins for Melia

Sporting KC opened their playoff run on Saturday night beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 at Children’s Mercy Park. Here are the stats and milestones from the game.

Tim Melia earned his 100th win in all competitions as goalkeeper for Sporting, he’s the first player to reach that mark.

At 35 years, 189 days Melia became the 6th oldest player to appear in or start a game in all competitions.

In the 52nd minute, Melia passed Benny Feilhaber and moved into 20th all time on the list for playoff minutes played for KC, Melia finished the game with 834 minutes played.

Melia made his 9th playoff start for KC, tying him with Davy Arnaud and Jack Jewsbury for 19th all time on that list.

At 35 years, 94 days, Graham Zusi became the 4th oldest player to score a goal in all competitions for KC.

Zusi scored his 33rd goal in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Mo Johnston for 10th all time on that list.

Zusi’s goal was his 30th in all MLS competitions, tying him with Digital Takawira for 11th all time on that list.

Zusi scored his 21st goal at home in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Scott Sealy for 11th all time on that list.

In the 2nd minute, Zusi passed Matt Besler and moved into 4th all time on the list for playoff minutes played for KC. In the 20th minute, Zusi then passed Preki and moved into 3rd all time on that list, he finished the game with 1,829 minutes played.

Zusi made his 19th playoff appearance, tying him with Matt McKeon for 4th all time on that list.

Zusi made his 19th playoff start for KC, tying him with Preki for 3rd all time on that list.

Johnny Russell made his 100th start for KC in MLS competitions, he’s the 31st player to reach that mark.

Daniel Salloi’s 2 assists gave him 20 in all competitions for KC, tying him with Takawira for 16th all time on that list.

The assists gave Salloi 20 in MLS competitions as well, tying him with Takawira for 14th all time on that list.

They were Salloi’s first 2 playoff assists for KC, tying him with Igor Simutenkov, Peter Vermes, Francisco Gomez, Mo Johnston, Mike Sorber, and Johnny Russell for 8th all time on that list.

Ilie Sanchez made his 154th appearance in MLS competitions, tying him with Michael Harrington for 17th all time on that list.

It was Sanchez’s 170th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Harrington for 16th all time on that list.

Sanchez made his 160th start in all competitions, breaking his tie with McKeon for 14th all time on that list.

Roger Espinoza made his 16th playoff appearance, tying him with Tony Meola and Chris Klein for 7th all time on that list.

Gadi Kinda made his 50th appearance in all competitions, he’s the 82nd player to reach that mark.