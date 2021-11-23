There are so many soccer stories, it’s so easy to miss most of them. Let’s try to play a little catch up.

Gianluca Busio Update

Mike gives you all the details in his weekly Across State Lines each week, but if you have the attention span I do, video can be better. First, Busio joined the United States National Team during the last international window. While he didn’t get on the field against Mexico, he started against Jamaica. Catch the majority of his touches either through the short version or the extended cut from @dis_possessed:

extended cut



part 2https://t.co/XDWtdj6BFd



part 1https://t.co/MCpuQtNeQz — dispossessed Kranks (@dis_possessed) November 17, 2021

Then on the weekend, Busio tacked on the game winning assist for Venezia FC against Bologna.

Gianluca Busio assist vs Bologna pic.twitter.com/OPt6khKEoT — dispossessed Kranks (@dis_possessed) November 21, 2021

They are currently 14th in the Serie A standings, six points clear of the relegation zone. Not a bad position for a newly promoted side.

KC Current Call-Ups

Six players from the Kansas City Current received international call-ups in the last few days. First, Canadian midfield duo, Desiree Scott and Victoria Pickett got the call to join Canada for their two games against Mexico (November 27th and 30th).

Four other players also got the call on Monday. Rachel Corsie joins Scotland for World Cup Qualifying against Ukraine (Nov 26th) and Spain (Nov 30th). Katie Bowen joins New Zealand for international friendlies, both against South Korea (Nov 26th and 30th). Winger Jessica Silva joins Portugal who are also in WCQ. They have matches against Israel (Nov 25th) and Germany (Nov 30th). Finally Mariana Larroquette is back with Argentina for a set of friendlies against Ecuador (Nov 27th and 30th).

In Much Worse NWSL News...

The coaching debacles in NWSL just won’t stop. This time, the Chicago Red Stars Rory Dames, announced he was stepping down, just days after losing the NWSL Cup. However, just hours later, in news Dames surely knew was coming, allegations of abuse by Dames came out in the Washington Post. It’s just another instance in a line of bad stories about the NWSL not properly addressing the misconduct of their coaches. I don’t even have the words.

The NWSLPA put out a statement.

A statement from the NWSLPA on Rory Dames: pic.twitter.com/ZxSm1QuF3x — NWSLPA (@nwsl_players) November 23, 2021

This shockingly means that only the Houston Dynamo have the same head coach that they had entering the year. Every single other NWSL team turned over their coach for one reason or another, including the KC Current.

Wrestling and Sporting KC

In the ongoing intertwining of Sporting Kansas City and professional wrestling, this character showed up at Children’s Mercy Park on the weekend.

Second half is underway and this fan is ready for some more russellmania action! #SKCvVAN #SportingKC #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/0xEeDr7RQW — Araceli Villanueva (@Aracelv1) November 20, 2021

A little mix of the Ultimate Warrior and Russellmania. (By the way, if you like wrestling at all or did in your youth, you should check out the Dark Side of the Ring: Becoming Warrior.) Of course, wrestling has gotten extra attention around SKC Nation because of Tim Melia’s slam of Cristian Roldan and the subsequent wrestling celebration from Russell and Graham Zusi.

Seattle Sounders fans are surely offended.

Other Tweets You May Have Missed

The Cauldron put out a tifo in honor of the beginning of the playoffs. “Only One Will Remain.” So far so good.

Plus, VAR are having bad games in the playoffs too. There was a missed handball and this horrific challenge from Fragapane on Chara in the Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United game.

Yeah. this should be a red pic.twitter.com/901K6iDtn1 — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 22, 2021

Jon Freeman and Jose Da Silva were the VAR and assistant VAR. Those are names to watch as the playoffs continue. Freeman was the fourth official in the SKC versus Real Salt Lake game, so there is some crossover.

Stories You May Have Missed