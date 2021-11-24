Sporting KC to Face Real Salt Lake at Home on Sunday

Sporting Kansas City handled their business on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps to secure their place in the Western Conference Semifinals. They would have to wait, likely to their delight, three more days to find out who they would face.

The game went into extra time and last 120 minutes plus penalty kicks and now there is a short turnaround for Real Salt Lake after they win in a wild PK shootout over the Seattle Sounders. (Who else thought that winning PK was headed for the second post??)

(Full disclosure, this game went until after midnight central time. I wrote it before it was over and plugged in the team name. It’s funnier this way anyways).

If Seattle Won...

Sporting KC have been strong against Seattle this season, going 2-1-0, winning both meetings in Washington, where this game will be held. The game should have some extra heat on it after the last meeting that saw Tim Melia and Cristian Roldan have a wrestling match (squash match??) in the goal in Lumen Field.

The game drew a bunch of attention because of the slam Melia laid down , bringing The Rock out on social media to comment on his Rock Bottom form. Plus it ultimately led to a suspension and then a humorous goal celebration the following game from Johnny Russell and Graham Zusi.

The score will be settled on Sunday.

If RSL Won...

Sporting KC have struggled against RSL this year. They are 0-2-0, losing at Rio Tinto and then on Decision Day at home in a controversial game that actually saw Salt Lake pushed into the playoffs. The karma of Seattle fans mocking SKC being on the end of the poor officiating and then ultimately being eliminated by a team that shouldn’t have been in the playoffs is very sweet.

Salt Lake are of course bitter rivals of SKC. They’ve played many important games over the years, none more important than the 2013 MLS Cup Final in Kansas City. This will give a chance to run it back. Thankfully, the weather won’t be so bitter cold.

How to Watch

DATE & TIME: Sunday, November 28th at 2:00 PM CST

WHERE: Children’s Mercy Park

CHANNEL: ABC and ESPN Deportes