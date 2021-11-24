Across State Lines: KC Native Bailey Wins NWSL Championship with Washington

The NWSL season came to a conclusion over the weekend in Louisville where the Washington Spirit and Chicago Red Stars met in the championship game. KC native, Dorian Bailey started and played the whole 120 minutes for the Spirit as they pulled off a 2-1 win over the Red Stars to win their first championship. Bailey, in her third season with the Spirit played in 23 games, 19 of them starts and played over 1,800 minutes for the Spirit.

In other news, three former players earned All League honors in the USL Championship this season. On the first team, former Swope Park Rangers player, Hadji Barry made the team as he equaled the league’s single season scoring record as he scored 25 goals for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks. On the second team, former Swope Park Rangers Mark Segbers and James Musa both made the defense. Segbers captained Memphis 901 FC while Musa, who is also a former Sporting KC player, played for Phoenix Rising this past year.

Here’s the rest of this weeks’ update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL - former KC NWSL players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - Columbus - Offseason.

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Nashvile’s 3-1 win over Orlando.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Dressed but did not play in RSL’s 0-0 (6-5) shootout win over Seattle.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Offseason.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - New England - No game this week.

Aurelien Collin (SKC) - Philadelphia - Did not dress in Philadelphia’s 1-0 win over New York.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Columbus - Offseason.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Toronto - Started and played 78 minutes in Toronto’s 1-0 loss to Montreal.

Kortne Ford (KC) - Colorado - Loaned to San Antonio in the USL Championship.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Offseason.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Atlanta - Dressed but did not play in Atlanta’s 2-0 loss to NYCFC.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Offseason.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Did not dress in Seattle’s 0-0 (6-5) shootout loss to RSL.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Offseason.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - New York City - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in NYCFC’s 2-0 win over Atlanta.

Oriol Rosell (SKC) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in Orlando’s 3-1 loss to Nashville.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 120 minutes in Seattle’s 0-0 (6-5) shootout loss to RSL.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game this week.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 83 minutes, recording an assist in Nashville’s 3-1 win over Orlando.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Austin - Offseason.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Suspended for NYCFC’s 2-0 win over Atlanta.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Minnesota - Dressed but did not play in Minnesota’s 3-1 loss to Portland.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Started and played 120 minutes in Washington’s 2-1 win over Chicago Red Stars.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Houston - Offseason.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Sydney Miramontez (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Amy Rodriguez (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Maegan Rosa (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Offseason.

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

USL Championship

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - Pittsburgh - Offseason.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

Tyler Blackwood (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Matt Constant (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Indy (Loan) - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Kortne Ford (KC) - San Antonio (Loan) - Started and played 120 minutes in San Antonio’s 1-1 (5-3) shootout loss to Orange County.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Louisville - Came off the bench and played 44 minutes in Louisville’s 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - El Paso - Offseason.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Offseason.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - Offseason.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Zac Lubin (SPR) - Phoenix - Offseason.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Austin - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - El Paso - Offseason.

Camden Riley (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - Offseason.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Memphis - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Tucker Stephenson (ACA) - Oklahoma City - Offseason.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Offseason.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Tucson - Offseason.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 3-0 loss to Omaha.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Greenville - Did not dress in Greenville’s 3-0 loss to Omaha.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - North Texas - Offseason.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Omaha - Did not dress in Omaha’s 3-0 win over Greenville.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Started and played 58 minutes in Chicago’s 3-1 loss to Cal United.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Dressed but did not play in Chicago’s 3-1 loss to Cal United.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 1-0 win over Stumptown.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Did not dress in Chicago’s 3-1 loss to Cal United.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Did not dress in Detroit’s 3-2 win over Michigan.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Stumptown - Started and played 90 minutes in Stumptown’s 1-0 loss to Chattanooga.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Did not dress in Saint-Prex’s 5-3 win over FC Echichens.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - No games currently scheduled.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Started and played 90 minutes in Virton’s 2-0 loss to RWDM.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Did not dress in either of Olimpia’s games.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - No game this week.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - No game this week.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Mantois’ 1-1 draw with Bretigny Foot.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Honved’s 3-0 win over MTK.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Jaguares de Cordoba - Colombia - Did not dress in Jaguares’ 3-0 loss to Patriotas Boyaca.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - No game this week.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 80 minutes, recording an assist in Venezia’s 1-0 win over Bologna.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 78 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Gyor’s 6-0 win over Soroksar.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Defeated Eclair 3-0.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 90 minutes in Bengaluru’s 4-2 win over Northeast United.

Jorge Claros (SKC) - CD Real Sociedad - Honduras - No game this week.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Lewes - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Lewes’ 3-0 win over Folkestone.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Ujpest’s 3-1 win over Debrecen.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Tijuana’s 4-2 win over Juarez.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Started and played 58 minutes in Chainat’s 2-0 win over Phrae United. Did not dress in Chainat’s 0-0 draw with Lampang.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Edmonton - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Eastern’s 1-0 loss to Southern District.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 2-1 win over Sporting San Miguelito.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 89 minutes in Jeju’s 3-1 loss to Ulsan.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Karlsruher SC (loan) - Germany - Playing with Karlsruher’s U19 team.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Atletico’s 3-0 win over Eibar.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Started and played 45 minutes in Montpellier’s 2-0 loss to Rennes.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - No game until 12/4.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - FAS - El Salvador - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in FAS’s 1-1 draw with Chalatenango. Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in FAS’s 2-1 win over Isidro Metapan.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 3-1 win over York United.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Did not dress in Universidad’s 1-1 (7-6) shootout win over Nublense.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Started and played 43 minutes in Thun’s 2-0 loss to Stade Lausanne-Ouchy.

Shelby High (KC) - Portugal - Have not confirmed what team she has signed for.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in Jarun’s 3-0 loss to Rudes.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Did not dress in Vizela’s 2-0 win over Estrela.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - HIFK - Finland - Offseason.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Did not dress in Gomel’s 0-0 draw with Smorgon.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - Hospitalet - Spain - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Hospitalet’s 2-1 win over Vilassar Mar.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Breidablik - Iceland - Dressed but did not play in Breidablik’s 2-0 loss to Zhytlobud-1.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Al Aqaba - Jordan - Offseason.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - No game this week.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Sfintul Gheorghe - Moldova - Did not dress in Gheorghe’s 1-1 draw with FC Petrocub Hincesti.

Michal Mravec (SKC) - SK Gbelany - Slovakia - No games scheduled.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Nea Salamia - Cyprus - Defeated Olympiada Lympion 3-0.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 0-0 draw with Koge.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - Debrecen VSC - Hungary - Started and played 62 minutes in Debrecen’s 3-1 loss to Ujpest.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Came off the bench and played 2 minutes in Daxo’s 0-0 draw with AEL.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Fenix de Pilar - Argentina - Offseason.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Dressed but did not play in Troyes’ 1-0 loss to Saint-Etienne.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in Panathinaikos B’s 2-1 loss to PS Kalamata.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in West Ham’s 4-0 win over Birmingham City. Dressed but did not play in West Ham’s 1-0 win over Tottenham.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes, scoring a goal in Makoi’s 2-0 win over Gerjeni SK.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Playing with Hajduk Split’s youth team.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - Basel - Switzerland - No game this week.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 45 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 0-0 draw with Koge.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Suspended for Inter’s 3-0 win over Bijelo Brdo.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Started and played 90 minutes in Shkupi’s 5-0 win over Pelister Bitola.

Soony Saad (SKC) - Al-Wehdat - Jordan - Lost 3-1 to Al Faisaly.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Started and played 90 minutes in AEK Athens B’s 2-1 win over AE Karaiskakis Artas.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Started and played 90 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 0-0 draw with Municipal.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 1-0 loss to VfR Fischeln.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in Bijelo’s 3-0 loss to Inter Zapresic.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 1-1 draw with Northampton Town.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Muangkan United - Thailand - Started and played 28 minutes in Muangkan’s 2-1 loss to Nakhonpathom United. Dressed but did not play in Muangkan’s 4-1 win over Rajpracha FC.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - FK Vozdovac - Serbia - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Vozdovac’s 1-0 loss to Proleter Novi Sad.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Dressed but did not play in Sevilla’s 10-1 loss to Barcelona.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Keflavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Lost 2-0 to Al-Khmes.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - No game this week.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/11.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/26.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/26.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - No game until 12/17.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - No game until 12/15.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - No game until 12/4.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - No game until 12/11.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - No game until 12/15.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/11.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - No game until 12/4.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/11.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - San Diego - No game until 12/11.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Mark Saxby (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - No game until 11/26.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - No game until 12/11.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Alvaro Beltran (COL-MidAmerican)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Gui Gomes (COL-Benedictine)

Anthony Grant (Comets)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Robert Kelly (KC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Ike Opara (SKC)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)