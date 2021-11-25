Another One - Shades of Blue

Every championship team has one.

The grizzled veteran, the club legend who leads the team and gets hot at the right time. If Graham Zusi is going to keep playing like San Zusi, Sporting KC will be very tough to beat.

Especially at home in The Blue Hell. And that is just what Real Salt Lake must do. After using the dark arts on the Seattle Sounders for 120 minutes, and failing to take a single shot the entire time, RSL came away with the win in the 6th round of penalty kicks.

How does any team win any sporting event without taking a shot?

The MLS Western Conference Semifinal is coming up on Sunday. We look at the injury report for both teams and talk potential matchups to watch. Will Albert Rusnák clear Covid protocol in time for the match? Will we see the return on Alan Pulido, or does SKC even need him?

