MLS Playoffs: Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: ABC, ESPN Deportes
Line: Sporting KC -165, Real Salt Lake +400, Draw +280
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
17-7-10, 58 points
3rd in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (13th season)
Injury Report: OUT: Felipe Hernandez (suspended), OUT: Jaylin Lindsey (hamstring)
Real Salt Lake
14-6-14, 48 points
7th in the West
Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni (Interim)
Injury Report:OUT: Zack Farnsworth (knee), OUT: Albert Rusnak (health & safety protocol)
Loading comments...