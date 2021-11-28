 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLS Playoffs: Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City host the underdog Real Salt Lake with a spot in the Western Conference finals against the Portland Timbers on the line

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: ABC, ESPN Deportes

Line: Sporting KC -165, Real Salt Lake +400, Draw +280

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

17-7-10, 58 points

3rd in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (13th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Felipe Hernandez (suspended), OUT: Jaylin Lindsey (hamstring)

Real Salt Lake

14-6-14, 48 points

7th in the West

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni (Interim)

Injury Report:OUT: Zack Farnsworth (knee), OUT: Albert Rusnak (health & safety protocol)

