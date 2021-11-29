Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Zusi Tops Minutes Played List

Sporting Kansas City’s season came to a crushing end on Sunday night with the 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake. In the game though Sporting’s Graham Zusi set a club record. And while one season ended, another kicked off as the Kansas City Comets started their season with a pair of games against the St. Louis Ambush on Friday and Saturday night. Here are the stats and milestones from those three games.

Sporting KC

In the 29th minute, Graham Zusi passed Matt Besler and became KC’s all time leader in minutes played in all MLS competitions, he finished the game with 27,303 minutes played.

Zusi made his 20th playoff appearance, tying him with Preki for 3rd all time on on that list.

Zusi made his 20th playoff start, breaking his tie with Preki for 3rd all time on that list.

At 35 years, 102 days Zusi became the 9th oldest player to appear in or start a game for KC in all competitions.

Johnny Russell scored his 43rd goal in all competitions, tying him with Chris Klein for 5th all time on that list.

Roger Espinoza made his 17th playoff appearance, breaking his tie with Klein and Tony Meola for 7th all time on that list.

Ilie Sanchez made his 171st appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Michael Harrington for 16th all time on that list.

It was Sanchez’s 155th appearance in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Harrington for 17th all time on that list.

Sanchez made his 9th playoff start, tying him with Davy Arnaud and Jack Jewsbury for 20th all time on that list.

Gadi Kinda made his 50th appearance in MLS competitions, he’s the 78th player to reach that mark.

Tim Melia made his 10th playoff appearance, tying him with Chris Brown, Jimmy Nielsen, and Chance Myers for 18th all time on that list.

Melia made his 10th playoff start, tying him with Nielsen, Myers, and CJ Sapong for 16th all time on that list.

KC Comets

11/26

John Sosa made his 182nd league appearance for the Comets, breaking his tie with Lucas Rodriguez for 2nd all time on that list.

Ramone Palmer made his 147th appearance in all competitions for the Comets, tying him with Robert Palmer for 8th all time on that list.

Ray Lee’s 2 goals gave him 22 in league play for the Comets, tying him with Guerrero Pino for 20th all time on that list.

The two goals gave Lee 24 in all competitions, breaking his tie with Pino and Stefan Stokic for 20th all time on that list.

Ignacio Flores’ assist was his 44th in league play, tying him with Brian Harris for 8th all time on that list.

11/27

Sosa’s first goal was the 1,700th in league play for the Comets.

Palmer made his 125th league appearance, tying him with Robert Palmer for 8th all time on that list.

He made his 148th appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Robert Palmer for 8th all time on that list.

Flores’ goal was his 91st goal/assist for the Comets, tying him with Robert Palmer for 9th all time on that list.

Kevin Ellis’ 3 goals gave him 34 in all competitions for KC, tying him with Anthony Grant for 15th all time on that list.

Ellis’ 3 goals gave him 42 goals/assists for the Comets in league play, moving him into 17th place all time on that list.

Ellis’ 3 goals gave him 45 goals/assists in all competitions for the Comets, passing Milan Ivanovic and moving him into 17th all time on that list.

Adam James made his 65th league appearance, tying him with Alain Matingou for 16th all time on that list.