Pointing Fingers - Shades of Blue

The 2021 season has come to an end for Sporting KC. A lot of feelings are flying around. As are fingers being pointed. And blame placed. But Shades wants you to know that it’s okay to simply be a sad fan for a while.

We hope this show makes you smile and start the healing process. We’ll laugh, we’ll cry... and we’ll argue about stupid stuff because it feels good to yell.

While the few calls for “Fire Vermes” on social are ridiculous, just how much criticism for this loss does Peter Vermes deserve? Was it the right call to start Alan Pulido? Why was SKC so badly outplayed in the second half?

There are 12 players with question marks as Sporting are sure to announce roster moves this week. Do you bring back Graham Zusi? Has Roger Espinoza played his last game for KC? Cody just isn’t ready to ask these questions.

