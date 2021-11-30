KC Current acquire Samantha Mewis via trade

In their first off-season trade ahead of the 2022 season, the Kansas City Current have traded defender Kiki Pickett and the number three overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft to the North Carolina Courage for U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Samantha Mewis. The news was first reported this morning by Shaun Goodwin of the Kansas City Star. The club later confirmed the trade via a press release.

In a separate transaction related to this trade, the Courage will obtain the discovery rights of Malia Berkely from the Current in exchange for the Courage’s natural first round pick in the draft.

“I’m really excited to start this new chapter with Kansas City,” said Mewis said in the team’s press release. “I know how much the city has embraced our sport and I can’t wait to meet the fans. I’m honored to be part of what this group is doing and I’m really looking forward to getting started with my new teammates. I have a lot of confidence in this team already and can’t wait to get to work. Go Current!”

Mewis was part of the 2019 World Cup Championship U.S. National Team. She has also won three NWSL titles with the Courage, an NCAA Championship with UCLA, and a FA Cup Championship with Manchester City.