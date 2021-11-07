 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Match Thread

Decision Day for a hobbled Sporting Kansas City as they take on Real Salt Lake

By Ben Gartland
Sporting Kansas City v Real Salt Lake

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: Bally Sports KC, ESPN+

Line: Sporting KC -160, Real Salt Lake +300, Draw +330

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

17-7-9, 58 points

2nd in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (13th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Felipe Hernandez (suspended), OUT: Jaylin Lindsey (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Alan Pulido (knee), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (lower body), QUESTIONABLE: Gadi Kinda (lower body), QUESTIONABLE: Ilie Sanchez (lower body), QUESTIONABLE: Johnny Russell (lower body), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (lower body)

Real Salt Lake

13-6-14, 45 points

8th in the West

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni (Interim)

Injury Report: OUT: Zack Farnsworth (undisclosed), OUT: Toni Datkovic (undisclosed)

