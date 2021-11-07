Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: Bally Sports KC, ESPN+
Line: Sporting KC -160, Real Salt Lake +300, Draw +330
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
17-7-9, 58 points
2nd in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (13th season)
Injury Report: OUT: Felipe Hernandez (suspended), OUT: Jaylin Lindsey (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Alan Pulido (knee), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (lower body), QUESTIONABLE: Gadi Kinda (lower body), QUESTIONABLE: Ilie Sanchez (lower body), QUESTIONABLE: Johnny Russell (lower body), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (lower body)
Real Salt Lake
13-6-14, 45 points
8th in the West
Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni (Interim)
Injury Report: OUT: Zack Farnsworth (undisclosed), OUT: Toni Datkovic (undisclosed)
