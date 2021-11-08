Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 20,000 Minutes for Melia

Sporting KC’s Decision Day didn’t go the way they wanted on the field as the club fell 1-0 to Real Salt Lake in controversial fashion. Here are the stats and milestones from yesterday’s game.

In the 43rd minute, Tim Melia reached 20,000 minutes played in all competitions for KC, he’s the 10th player to reach that mark.

At 35 years, 176 days, Melia became the 6th oldest player to appear in or start a game for KC in league play, moving ahead of Richard Gough.

Melia made his 205th appearance in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Jack Jewsbury for 11th all time on that list.

It was Melia’s 195th appearance in league play, tying him with Jewsbury for 11th all time on that list.

Ilie Sanchez made his 169th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Mo Johnston for 17th all time on that list.

Sanhcez made his 144th league appearance, tying him with Matt McKeon and Josh Wolff for 17th all time on that list.