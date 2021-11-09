Conspiracy - Shades of Blue

Three straight losses to close out the season. Colorado Rapids took first place. What the heck happened?

A main topic of discussion this week is none other than a blatant missed handball in the dying minutes against Real Salt Lake. A call which may very well have propelled Sporting KC to a first-round bye in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

We were treated to an epic Peter Vermes rant after the match, and every ounce of his frustration is deserved. But it’s not all self loathing! We take time to vent and share our frustrations, but also begrudgingly acknowledge a team simply cannot play like that to close out a season.

The gang talks about the final three matches, a lack of creativity (and Johnny Russell), and the impact of a drop in form from Khiry Shelton.

Cody forgot to plug in his mic. That’s a fine.

