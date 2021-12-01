Across State Lines: Options Not Picked Up and Call Ups

We’ve reached the time of the MLS season when those teams eliminated from the playoffs are starting to make their roster decisions ahead of 2022. Yesterday Sporting KC made their roster announcements as it was the deadlines for teams to turn their decisions into the league. Other teams have slowly started to release their announcements, and a number of former players have had options not picked up as well. Three former goalkeepers were among those numbers as Alec Kann (Atlanta United), Jon Kempin (DC United), and Adrian Zendejas (Minnesota United) all didn’t have their options picked up. In Kann’s case, he’s not listed among the “Thank You’s” in Atlanta United’s announce, presuming Atlanta is still negotiating with Kann to return. In Kempin’s case, DC announced that they were negotiating with Kempin to return to DC in 2022. As of this time other clubs like the Columbus Crew and Colorado Rapids haven’t announced their moves that could see more former players looking for new teams in 2022.

Elsewhere, the AFF Suzuki 2020 kicks off next week after having been delayed for a year. The cup is a tournament for members of the ASEAN Football Federation, a sub-federation within the Asian Football Confederation and includes members of Southeast Asia. Two former Sporting KC players have been called up for the tournament that starts next week. Martin Steuble has been called up by the Philippines for the tournament while Wan Kuzain has been called up to represent Malaysia. The Philippines kick off the tournament on December 8th vs Singapore while Malaysia’s first game is December 6th against Cambodia.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - Columbus - Offseason.

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 2 minutes in Nashville’s 1-1 (2-0) shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Dressed but did not play in Salt Lake’s 2-1 win over KC.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Offseason.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - New England - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in New England’s 2-2 (5-3) shootout loss to NYCFC.

Aurelien Collin (SKC) - Philadelphia - Did not dress in Philadelphia’s 1-1 (2-0) shootout win over Nashville.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Columbus - Offseason.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Toronto - Offseason.

Kortne Ford (KC) - Colorado - Offseason.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Offseason.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Offseason.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Offseason.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - New York City - Came off the bench and played 38 minutes in NYCFC’s 2-2 (5-3) shootout win over New England.

Oriol Rosell (SKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Offseason.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 66 minutes in Colorado’s 1-0 loss to Portland.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 90 minutes in Nashville’s 1-1 (2-0) shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 2-2 (5-3) shootout win over New England.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in New Zealand’s 2-1 win over the Korean Republic. Started and played 90 minutes in New Zealand’s 2-0 win over the Korean Republic.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Iceland’s 2-0 win over Japan. Started and played 45 minutes in Iceland’s 4-0 win over Cyprus.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Houston - Offseason.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Sydney Miramontez (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Kiki Pickett (KCNWSL) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Amy Rodriguez (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Maegan Rosa (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in the USA’s 3-0 win over Australia. Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in the USA’s 1-1 draw with Australia.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 64 minutes in Canada’s 2-1 loss to Mexico. Started and played 90 minutes in Canada’s 0-0 draw with Mexico.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Offseason.

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 3/12.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - No games currently scheduled.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Started and played 61 minutes in Virton’s 3-0 loss to Waasland-Beveren.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - No game this week.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 1-0 loss to Union Espanola.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - No game until January.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - No game this week.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Honved’s 2-1 loss to Ujpest.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Jaguares de Cordoba - Colombia - No game this week.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - No game this week.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 90 minutes in Venezia’s 2-0 loss to Inter. Started and played 58 minutes in Venezia’s 4-0 loss to Atalanta.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/19.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - No game this week.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 90 minutes in Bengaluru’s 3-1 loss to Odisha. Started and played 62 minutes in Bengaluru’s 1-1 draw with Kerala Blasters.

Jorge Claros (SKC) - CD Real Sociedad - Honduras - No game this week.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Lewes - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Lewes’ 2-1 loss to Corinthian. Started and played 90 minutes in Lewes’ 1-1 draw with Wingate & Finchley.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Ujpest’s 2-1 win over Honved.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - No game this week.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Did not dress in Chainat’s 2-0 win over Navy FC.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Edmonton - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - Started and played 66 minutes recording a goal and an assist in Eastern’s 4-0 win over HK U23.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - No game this week.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 89 minutes in Jeju’s 1-0 win over Suwon.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Karlsruher SC (loan) - Germany - Playing with Karlsruher’s U19 team.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - No game this week.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Started and played 56 minutes in Montpellier’s 1-0 loss to Lyon.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - No game until 12/4.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - FAS - El Salvador - Started and played 70 minutes in FAS’s 2-2 draw with Atletico Marte.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 2-2 draw with Motagua.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in Universidad’s 2-0 win over Huachipato.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Thun’s 3-1 win over Kriens.

Shelby High (KC) - Portugal - Have not confirmed what team she has signed for.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in Jarun’s 0-0 draw with Osijek II.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Did not dress in Vizela’s 4-1 loss to Sporting Braga.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - HIFK - Finland - Offseason.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Came off the bench and played 38 minutes in Gomel’s 1-0 win over Shakhtyor.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Hospitalet’s 1-0 win over Olot.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Breidablik - Iceland - No game until 12/8.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Al Aqaba - Jordan - Offseason.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Started and played 90 minutes in Mukura’s 1-1 draw with Bugesera.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Sfintul Gheorghe - Moldova - Did not dress in Gheorghe’s 1-1 draw with FC Zimbru Chisinau.

Michal Mravec (SKC) - SK Gbelany - Slovakia - No games scheduled.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Nea Salamia - Cyprus - Defeated Othellos 4-1.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - No game this week.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - Debrecen VSC - Hungary - Started and played 67 minutes in Debrecen’s 1-1 draw with Paksi SE.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Dressed but did not play in Daxo’s 2-1 win over PAEEK.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Fenix de Pilar - Argentina - Offseason.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Did not dress in Troyes’ 1-0 loss to Marseille.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in Panathinaikos B’s 2-2 draw with AE Karaiskakis Artas.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game this week.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Started and played 80 minutes in Makoi’s 2-1 loss to Balassagyarmati.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Playing with Hajduk Split’s youth team.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - Basel - Switzerland - Dressed but did not play in Basel’s 3-2 win over Kairat. Started and played 59 minutes in Basel’s 3-1 win over Luzern.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game this week.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes in Inter’s 1-1 draw with Dinamo Zagreb II.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Started and played 90 minutes in Shkupi’s 4-0 win over Struga Trim & Lum.

Soony Saad (SKC) - Al-Wehdat - Jordan - No game this week.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Started and played 90 minutes in AEK Athen B’s 0-0 draw with GS Ergotelis.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 1-0 win over Iztapa. Started and played 90 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 2-1 win over Guastatoya.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 4-0 win over 1.FC Kleve.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Bijelo’s 1-0 loss to Kustosija.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Bradford’s 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe United. Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 2-1 loss to Exeter City.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Muangkan United - Thailand - Did not dress in Muangkan’s 2-2 draw with Trat FC.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - FK Vozdovac - Serbia - Dressed but did not play in Vozdovac’s 3-0 loss to Partizan.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - No game this week.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Keflavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - No game this week.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Started and played 80 minutes in Sanjoanense’s 1-0 loss to Sao Joao Ver.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Played in both the Comets’ 6-4 win over St. Louis and 11-6 win over St. Louis.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/11.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 6-4 win over St. Louis. Scored 3 goals in KC’s 11-6 win over St. Louis.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Dressed but did not play in St. Louis’ 6-4 loss to KC. Played in St. Louis’ 11-6 loss to KC.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Recorded an assist in KC’s 6-4 win over St. Louis. Scored a goal in KC’s 11-6 win over St. Louis.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - Did not play in St. Louis’ 6-4 loss to KC. Played in St. Louis’ 11-6 loss to KC.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - No game until 12/17.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - No game until 12/15.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Played in both the Comets’ 6-4 win over St. Louis and 11-6 win over St. Louis.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - No game until 12/4.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Scored 2 goals in KC’s 6-4 win over St. Louis. Recorded 2 assists in KC’s 11-6 win over St. Louis.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Played in both the Comets’ 6-4 win over St. Louis and 11-6 win over St. Louis.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Scored a goal in KC’s 6-4 win over St. Louis. Played in KC’s 11-6 win over St. Louis.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - No game until 12/11.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in either of KC’s games.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in both the Comets’ 6-4 win over St. Louis and 11-6 win over St. Louis.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - No game until 12/15.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/11.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - No game until 12/4.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/11.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - No game until 12/15.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Mark Saxby (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 6-4 win over St. Louis. Recorded an assist in KC’s 11-6 win over St. Louis.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Scored a goal in KC’s 6-4 win over St. Louis. Recorded 2 goals and 2 assists in KC’s 11-6 win over St. Louis.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - No game until 12/11.

USL Championship

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - Pittsburgh - Offseason.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

Tyler Blackwood (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Indy (Loan) - Offseason.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - El Paso - Offseason.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Offseason.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - Offseason.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Zac Lubin (SPR) - Phoenix - Offseason.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Austin - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - El Paso - Offseason.

Camden Riley (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - Offseason.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Memphis - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Tucker Stephenson (ACA) - Oklahoma City - Offseason.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Offseason.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Tucson - Offseason.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Offseason.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Greenville - Offseason.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - North Texas - Offseason.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Omaha - Offseason.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Offseason.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - Offseason.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Offseason.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Stumptown - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Danny Barbir (SPR)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Alvaro Beltran (COL-MidAmerican)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Matt Constant (SKC)

Petar Cuic (SPR)

Amadou Dia (SKC)

Christian Duke (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Gui Gomes (COL-Benedictine)

Anthony Grant (Comets)

Wilson Harris (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Alec Kann (SKC)

Robert Kelly (KC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Ike Opara (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Roberto Puncec (SKC)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Ilie Sanchez (SKC)

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Graham Smith (SKC)

Rojay Smith (SPR)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Aedan Stanley (SPR)

Brooks Thompson (SKC)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)

Adrian Zendejas (SKC)