KC Comets down Dallas 6-4 to remain unbeaten

The Kansas City Comets return home undefeated after beating the Dallas Sidekicks 6-4 Saturday. Player-coach Leo Gibson led the way with three goals and an assist while Lucas Sousa had two goals and veteran John Sosa added a goal and an assist.

Dallas started strong, controlling the ball well and striking first midway through the first quarter when Oscar Romero drove a ball low to the far post just under Nicolau Neto’s reach.

After the goal, the Comets asserted themselves and outshot the Sidekicks in the first quarter 7-5 but could not find the net.

The second quarter started better for the visitors and less than five minutes in they broke through the staunch defense of Dallas keeper Juan Gamboa. Captain John Sosa took a restart and deftly picked out Gibson who slammed it home to level the game.

Lucas Sousa dribbled through the defense alone and scored four minutes later to make it 2-1 going into halftime.

In the third quarter. the Comets were able to find the net with two more goals for Gibson and another for Sousa while Dallas was only able to claw one back in the third. Dallas outscored the Comets in the fourth quarter, adding two for the home team while the Sosa knocked home Kansas City’s sixth goal of the evening, securing the win for the Comets.

Kansas City outshot Dallas 22-15 and Neto made 10 saves on the night. With this victory and the two against St. Louis on Thanksgiving weekend, the Comets are a perfect 3-0 with two wins on the road to lead the Central Division. Gibson leads the league with eight goals including two hat tricks in his first three games.

The Comets will face the Baltimore Blast next weekend on Sunday at 4 PM.