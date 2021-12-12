Sporting KC trades homegrown Jaylin Lindsey to Charlotte FC

Sporting KC has traded homegrown right back Jaylin Lindsey to 2022 expansion side Charlotte FC. This was the first big news of the half-day trade window, as the news originally broke Sunday morning.

SKC will receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money, which could increase to as much as $325,000 through incentives. SKC also retains a 15 percent sell-on clause.

#SportingKC has traded Charlotte native Jaylin Lindsey to Charlotte FC in exchange for $100K GAM guaranteed, $225K GAM in easily attainable performance incentives, and a 15% sell-on clause. — Shaun Goodwin (@ShaunGoodwinKC) December 12, 2021

Lindsey, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, returns to his hometown after moving to Kansas City in January 2015 to join the Academy. The 21-year-old made his first-team debut in 2018, his first of 41 total appearances for SKC. This season he also scored his first two professional goals, in May, away to the San Jose Earthquakes and in June, away to the Portland Timbers.

Born March 27, 2000, Lindsey became the first American born in 2000 or later to appear in a professional match when he made his debut with Swope Park Rangers on May 8, 2016. He would go on to make a total of 26 appearances for the SKC development side over the course of five seasons.

This news means Sporting’s only right back under contract for 2022 is 18-year-old homegrown Kayden Pierre, though Graham Zusi is in negotiations and is expected back.

With this trade, defenders currently under contract for 2022 for #SportingKC

Fontas, Isi, K Rad, Pierre, and potentially Duke. — Mike (@downthebyline) December 12, 2021

Pierre has made 31 appearances for SKC II over the past two seasons and made his first-team debut in the loss to Leon.

The 2022 MLS schedule is set to be released on Wednesday. A Kansas City return for Lindsey is possible, but is not helped with the conference alignment.