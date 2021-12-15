Across State Lines: Saravia and Comunicaciones Win CONCACAF League

Today is the draw for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League, but last night the CONCACAF League, the qualifying league for many teams in the Champions League crowned their champion. Both CF Motagua of Honduras and Comunicaciones FC out of Guatemala had already qualified, as the top six teams in the tournament make the Champions League, but they met in the second leg of the final last night. Comunicaciones took a 2-1 aggregate lead into the second leg. After falling behind 2-0, Comunicaciones tied it 2-2 heading into the half. Former Swope Park Rangers midfielder, Rodrigo Saravia came on for the second half as Comunicaciones scored twice to win on the night 4-2 and win 6-3 on aggregate to win the CONCACAF League. So congratulations to Saravia and Comunicaciones on the win.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Offseason.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Offseason.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Toronto - Offseason.

Kortne Ford (KC) - Colorado - Offseason.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Offseason.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Offseason.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - New York City - Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 1-1 (4-2) shootout win over Portland.

Oriol Rosell (SKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Offseason.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 1-1 (4-2) shootout win over Portland.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 3/12.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - No games currently scheduled.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Started and played 81 minutes in Virton’s 2-2 draw with Lierse.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Dressed but did not play in Olimpia’s 2-1 loss to Vida.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Offseason.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - No game until January.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - No game this week.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Honved’s 2-2 draw with Zalaegerszegi TE.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Jaguares de Cordoba - Colombia - Offseason.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 90 minutes in Venezia’s 1-1 draw with Juventus. Dressed but did not lay in Venezia’s 3-1 win over Ternana.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/19.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Games postponed until the new year.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 90 minutes in Bengaluru’s 1-0 loss to Hyderabad. Started and played 90 minutes in Bengaluru’s 2-1 loss to Goa.

Jorge Claros (SKC) - CD Real Sociedad - Honduras - No game this week.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Lewes - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Lewes’ 3-1 win over Bowers & Pitsea.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Started and played 82 minutes, recording a goal and an assist in Ujpest’s 4-3 win over Paksi SE.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - No game until January.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - No game until 1/8.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Edmonton - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - Started and played 59 minutes in Eastern’s 1-1 draw with Resources Capital.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Offseason.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Karlsruher SC (loan) - Germany - Playing with Karlsruher’s U19 team.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Started and played 63 minutes in Atletico’s 0-0 draw with Sevilla.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes, recording an assist in Montpellier’s 4-0 win over Brest.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Came off the bench and played 35 minutes in Brisbane’s 1-0 loss to Perth.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - FAS - El Salvador - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Offseason.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Thun’s 4-1 win over Neuchatel Xamax.

Shelby High (KC) - Portugal - Have not confirmed what team she has signed for.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 2/12.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Dressed but did not play in Vizela’s 4-1 win over Arouca.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - HIFK - Finland - Offseason.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Offseason.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 45 minutes in Hospitalet’s 3-2 win over Vilafranca.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Breidablik - Iceland - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in Breidablik’s 3-0 loss to Real Madrid.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Al Aqaba - Jordan - Offseason.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Started and played 90 minutes in Mukura’s 0-0 draw with Marine. Started and played 74 minutes in Mukura’s 1-0 win over Espoir.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Sfintul Gheorghe - Moldova - No game until March 13.

Michal Mravec (SKC) - SK Gbelany - Slovakia - No games scheduled.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Nea Salamia - Cyprus - Defeated Omonia Aradippou 2-1.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - Debrecen VSC - Hungary - Did not dress in Debrecen’s 2-0 win over Ferencvaros.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Daxo’s 2-0 loss to Anorthosis.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Fenix de Pilar - Argentina - Offseason.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Did not dress in Troyes’ 2-1 loss to Bordeaux.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in Panathinaikos B’s 2-0 win over Asteras Vlachiot.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Dressed but did not play in West Ham’s 1-1 draw with Everton.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - No game until 2/13.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Playing with Hajduk Split’s youth team.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - Basel - Switzerland - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Basel’s 3-0 win over Qarabag. Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Basel’s 2-2 draw with Servette.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - No game until 2/13.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Started and played 90 minutes in Shkupi’s 1-1 draw with Shkendija Tetovo. Started and played 90 minutes in Shkupi’s 3-0 win over Borec Veles.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - No game until 1/8.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Started and played 90 minutes in AEK Athen B’s 1-0 win over PAE Chania.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Started and played 90 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 2-1 win over Motagua. Started and played 63 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 0-0 draw with Iztapa. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 4-2 win over Motagua.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 3-1 loss to 1.FC Bocholt.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - No game until 2/13.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 77 minutes in Bradford’s 0-0 draw with Colchester United. Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 2-2 draw with Sutton United.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Muangkan United - Thailand - Started and played 90 minutes in the Philippines’ 2-1 loss to Singapore. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in the Philippines’ 7-0 win over Timor-Leste. Started and played 90 minutes in the Philippines’ 2-1 loss to Thailand.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - FK Vozdovac - Serbia - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Vozdovac’s 0-0 draw with Novi Pazar.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Sevilla’s 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Keflavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Tied Olympic Azzaweya 2-2.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Started and played 85 minutes in Sanjoanense’s 1-1 draw with Canelas 2010. Started and played 55 minutes in Sanjoanense’s 2-1 loss to Felgueiras 1932.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Did not play in KC’s 6-4 win over Dallas.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 6-4 win over Dallas.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Had an assist in San Diego’s 10-7 win over Tacoma.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - Kansas City - Had an assist in KC’s 6-4 win over Dallas.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - No game this week.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 6-4 win over Dallas.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - No game this week.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - No game until 12/17.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - No game until 12/15.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 6-4 win over Dallas.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Played in Dallas’ 6-4 loss to KC.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 6-4 win over Dallas.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Kansas City - Just signed for KC.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Did not play in KC’s 6-4 win over Dallas.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 6-4 win over Dallas.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Did not play in Tacoma’s 10-7 loss to San Diego.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 6-4 win over Dallas.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Did not play in KC’s 6-4 win over Dallas.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - No game until 12/15.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 10-7 win over Tacoma.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - No game this week.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 10-7 win over Tacoma.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - No game until 12/15.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 6-4 win over Dallas.

Mark Saxby (KC) - Kansas City - Did not play in KC’s 6-4 win over Dallas.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 6-4 win over Dallas.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 6-4 win over Dallas.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Scored 2 goals in KC’s 6-4 win over Dallas.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in Tacoma’s 10-7 loss to San Diego.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - No game this week.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Houston - Offseason.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Amy Rodriguez (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Offseason.

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

USL Championship

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - Pittsburgh - Offseason.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

Tyler Blackwood (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Indy (Loan) - Offseason.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - El Paso - Offseason.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Offseason.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - Offseason.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Zac Lubin (SPR) - Phoenix - Offseason.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Austin - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - El Paso - Offseason.

Camden Riley (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - Offseason.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Memphis - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Tucker Stephenson (ACA) - Oklahoma City - Offseason.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Offseason.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Tucson - Offseason.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Offseason.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Greenville - Offseason.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - North Texas - Offseason.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Omaha - Offseason.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Offseason.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - Offseason.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Stumptown - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Danny Barbir (SPR)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Alvaro Beltran (COL-MidAmerican)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Aurelien Collin (SKC)

Matt Constant (SKC)

Petar Cuic (SPR)

Amadou Dia (SKC)

Eric Dick (SKC)

Christian Duke (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Gui Gomes (COL-Benedictine)

Anthony Grant (Comets)

Wilson Harris (SKC)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Alec Kann (SKC)

Robert Kelly (KC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Ike Opara (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Roberto Puncec (SKC)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Maegan Rosa (KC)

Kelyn Rowe (SKC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Ilie Sanchez (SKC)

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park)

Arielle Ship (KCC)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Graham Smith (SKC)

Rojay Smith (SPR)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Aedan Stanley (SPR)

Brooks Thompson (SKC)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)

Adrian Zendejas (SKC)