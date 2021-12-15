Sporting Kansas City 2022 Schedule released

Major League Soccer today unveiled the full 34 game schedule for each team Wednesday. Sporting Kansas City already knew they would start in Atlanta on Feb 27th and return for the home opener on March 5th to face the Houston Dynamo. Now the rest of the schedule is available for trip planning.

Sporting KC will have 11 matches on Saturday at home, 4 on Sunday and a Tuesday and a Wednesday match. Of the 17 road games, all but one will be a weekend match.

All Western Conference teams will be faced twice during the season. Once at home and once away. SKC will play all but six Eastern Conference teams throughout the season.

2022 Home Opponents: Houston Dynamo FC, Real Salt Lake, Nashville SC, Columbus Crew, FC Dallas, Colorado Rapids, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, New England Revolution, New York Red Bulls, Los Angeles FC, Austin FC, LA Galaxy, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes, D.C. United, Minnesota United FC, Seattle Sounders FC

2022 Away Opponents: Atlanta United FC, Colorado Rapids, Chicago Fire FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Los Angeles FC, New York City FC, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes, Nashville SC, Seattle Sounders FC, CF Montreal, Minnesota United FC, Real Salt Lake, Austin FC, LA Galaxy, Houston Dynamo FC, FC Dallas

Not on 2022 Schedule: Charlotte FC, FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami CF, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC.

Notes:

There is only one stretch of three road games in a row and that is also in one of the three stretches with midweek games. July 9th at Montreal, the 13th at Minnesota and the 17th at Real Salt Lake.

The three-game stretch of May 14th, 18th and 22nd is not much better. SKC will play in Portland, return home to face Colorado and back on the road to San Jose.

Sporting KC does not play six Eastern Conference teams in 2022. Three of those were in the bottom four in 2021. Inter Miami at the 11th spot, Toronto in 13th and Wooden Spoon Champion FC Cincinatti. Expansion side Charlotte FC will also not face Sporting KC. A lot of potentially easier points not on tap for SKC.

Road trips will not be easy for SKC fans. Colorado and Chicago are in March when kids are still in school and the weather can be unpredictable. Minnesota away is in July but is one of the few midweek games.

DATE OPPONENT TIME CT (TV)

Sun, Feb. 27 at Atlanta United FC 2:00 (FS1)

Sat, March 5 HOUSTON DYNAMO FC 2:30 (Univision)

Sat, March 12 at Colorado Rapids 8:00

Sat, March 19 at Chicago Fire FC 5:00

Sat, March 26 REAL SALT LAKE 7:00 (UniMas)

Sat, April 2 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 7:00 (TSN)

Sat, April 9 NASHVILLE SC 7:30

Sun, April 17 at Los Angeles FC 3:00 (ESPN)

Sat, April 23 COLUMBUS CREW SC 7:30

Sat, April 30 FC DALLAS 7:30

Sat, May 7 at New York City FC 6:00

Sat, May 14 at Portland Timbers 9:00

Wed, May 18 COLORADO RAPIDS 7:30

Sun, May 22 at San Jose Earthquakes 6:30

Sat, May 28 VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC 8:00 (TSN)

Sun, June 12 NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION 2:00 (ABC)

Sun, June 19 at Nashville SC 5:00 (FS1)

Sat, June 25 at Seattle Sounders FC 2:00 (ABC)

Sun, July 3 NEW YORK RED BULLS 7:00

Sat, July 9 at CF Montreal 6:30 (TVAS)

Wed, July 13 at Minnesota United FC 7:00 (ESPN)

Sun, July 17 at Real Salt Lake 8:30

Sat, July 23 LOS ANGELES FC 7:30

Sat, July 30 AUSTIN FC 7:30

Sat, Aug. 6 LA GALAXY 7:30

Sat, Aug. 13 at Austin FC 8:00

Sun, Aug. 21 PORTLAND TIMBERS 7:00 (FS1)

Sat, Aug. 27 SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES 7:30

Sun, Sept. 4 at LA Galaxy 7:00

Sat, Sept. 10 at Houston Dynamo FC 7:30

Tue, Sept. 13 D.C. UNITED 7:30

Sat, Sept. 17 MINNESOTA UNITED FC 7:30

Sun, Oct. 2 SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 4:00 (FS1)

Sun, Oct. 9 at FC Dallas 4:00