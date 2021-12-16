KC Current signs “impact player” Lo’eau LaBonta to new contract

The Kansas City Current announced that they signed midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta to a new contract this week. LaBonta is signed through the 2024 season.

“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to continue to build this organization into the true powerhouse it can be,” said LaBonta via press release. “Re-signing with this club means that fans will be hearing ‘KC Baby’ from me for at least three more years.”

LaBonta is a fan favorite in Kansas City and known for saying “KC Baby” in the team huddle. The phrase has spread to the fans and has become a tradition already.

Many Kansas City fans remember LaBonta from her first stint in Kansas City. She was signed in 2016 after spending her rookie season with Sky Blue FC and her tenacious play at midfield quickly endeared her to KC fans and quickly earned her a starting spot.

When FC Kansas City ceased operations, LaBonta moved with the roster to the new Utah Royals where she continued to be a key player. When Utah ceased operation and the KC Current inherited the roster back, LaBonta was instrumental in leading the team on and off the field.

While the KC Current did not have the most successful season on the field, then head coach Huw Williams and the staff plugged away adding impact players to the roster. Notably Adrianna Franch at keeper, forward Kristen Hamilton, forward/defender Hailie Mace during the season and world class midfielder Samantha Mewis in the offseason.

But it wasn’t just import to add players that can make a difference, Kansas City wants to make sure they keep the players that will make an impact as well.

“As we continue to build our team for the future, it is important that we first secure our own players who have proved to be impact players in the league. Lo’eau fits into that category,” Williams explained.

Goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland, defenders Katie Bowen, Taylor Leach, Kate Del Fava, midfielder Desiree Scott and forward Jaycie Johnson have received offers and are currently out of contract with the club.

Kansas City Current Roster:

Goalkeepers (2): Adrianna Franch, Carly Nelson*

Defenders (7): Elizabeth Ball, Rachel Corsie, Kristen Edmonds, Hailie Mace, Michelle Maemone, Maddie Nolf, Mallory Weber

Midfielders (6): Addie McCain, Chloe Logarzo, Sam Mewis, Victoria Pickett, Gaby Vincent, Lo’eau LaBonta

Forwards (5): Kristen Hamilton, Darian Jenkins, Mariana Larroquette, Jéssica Silva, Michele Vasconcelos+

* Carly Nelson on loan to FC Nordsjælland through June 2022

+ Michele Vasconcelos on loan to Sevilla through June 2022