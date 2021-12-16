Catalan Cafe - Shades of Blue

Now that we’ve had time to recover from SKC’s early exit in the playoffs, we’re back to close the book on the 2021 Major League Soccer season. If you had to give Sporting KC’s season a thumbs or up thumbs down, what do you choose? Jaylin Lindsey is leaving for his spiritual home of Charlotte FC, and David thinks Peter Vermes is just picking on him. We check in on the progress of negotiations with Roger Espinoza & Graham Zusi. Does the salary cap have room for them? Will either of them sign elsewhere in MLS as a free agent? And finally.. which is a greater show of respect? Stained glass or a statue?

In the postgame show, Thad makes SOB history! We’re going to the United Soccer Coaches Convention in January.

