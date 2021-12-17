Comets to host Wings in exhibition after COVID-19 postpones game with Blast

Sunday’s highly anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Comets and Baltimore Blast has been postponed due to MASL COVID-19 protocols, the league announced Friday. The Comets will now host M2 side Wichita Wings in an exhibition at 4:00 p.m. CST on Sunday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Comets will instead play an exhibition game against their historical arch rival Wichita Wings (MASL2) at 4pm CST. — MASL (@MASLarena) December 17, 2021

Baltimore was scheduled to play on back-to-back days, beginning Saturday with a trip to the Milwaukee Wave before coming to Kansas City on Sunday. Hours before postponing Sunday’s game in KC, the league announced that the Blast vs Wave game had been postponed citing that “multiple players and staff from the Baltimore Blast organization have entered protocols after testing positive.”

This comes after the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread and affect professional sports across the world. The Premier League has been forced to postpone nine matches so far this month while the NFL announced the postponement of three Week 15 games. The NBA still hasn’t postponed any games, but many players have been sidelined through COVID-19 protocols recently.

16 players entered the NBA's COVID protocols over the first 6 weeks of the season.



Number of players that have been put into the protocols over the last 2 weeks: 31, and counting. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 14, 2021

The Comets will maintain the top spot in the Central Division through this weekend. However, the six-point lead could shrink on Sunday as the second-place St. Louis Ambush are scheduled to host the third-place Milwaukee Wave.

Kansas City previously defeated the Wichita Wings 14-2 last month in the Central Cup. Sunday’s exhibition should allow game time for Rian Marques, Felipe Abreu and Eduardo “Benji” Monreal, who have been held out of regular season action due to visa issues.

This exhibition will also likely serve as an opportunity for players like Absa Solorio, Ali Sodal and Lou Misner to get some minutes while Matt Lewis will likely get his first minutes since signing a partial-season contract.

Cable Dahmer Arena is scheduled to host the next Comets regular season game on Wednesday, Dec. 29, when the Wave make their first of three visits to KC this season.