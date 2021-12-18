KC Current and 2022 NWSL draft thread

The 2022 NWSL Draft is starting now and can be watched on Paramount+, CBS Sports HQ, the CBS Sports HQ Twitch channel and on the and NWSL YouTube channels. Fans outside of the US can watch on the NWSL Twitch channel.

The KC Current should have four picks in the draft but obviously trades may impact the final number. Trades this morning already affected the order for a couple teams.

After a lackluster first season, the Current will be looking for impact players everywhere but in goal but with a probable focus on forwards.

1st Round - #7 - Elyse Bennett F Washington State

2nd Round - #5 (17th overall) - Chardonnay Curran D/M Oregon

4th Round - #3 (41st overall) - Jenna Winebrenner D TCU

4th Round - #5 (43rd overall) - Izzy Rodriguez D Ohio State

Elyse Bennett scored 10 goals with 4 assists for Washington State in the 2021 fall season. Elyse Bennett was named a Second Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches while also earning all-region and All-Pac-12 First Team honors.

Chardonnay Curran was a leader on the Oregon Ducks and can play midfield or anywhere across the back line.

Both Winebrenner and Rodriguez were steals late in the draft.

Kansas City Current Roster:

Goalkeepers (2): Adrianna Franch, Carly Nelson*

Defenders (7): Elizabeth Ball, Rachel Corsie, Kristen Edmonds, Hailie Mace, Michelle Maemone, Maddie Nolf, Mallory Weber

Midfielders (6): Addie McCain, Chloe Logarzo, Sam Mewis, Victoria Pickett, Gaby Vincent, Lo’eau LaBonta

Forwards (5): Kristen Hamilton, Darian Jenkins, Mariana Larroquette, Jéssica Silva, Michele Vasconcelos+

* Carly Nelson on loan to FC Nordsjælland through June 2022

+ Michele Vasconcelos on loan to Sevilla through June 2022

KC Current also has the rights to Alex Loera and Brookelynn Entz from the 2021 draft. Both players opted to stay in college via an extra year of NCAA eligibility due to the pandemic.

Goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland, defenders Katie Bowen, Taylor Leach, Kate Del Fava, midfielder Desiree Scott and forward Jaycie Johnson have received offers and are currently out of contract with the club.

First Round

1. San Diego Naomi Girma D Stanford

2. Louisville – Jaelin Howell M Florida State

3. NC Courage Emily Gray M Virginia Tech

4. Louisville – Savannah DeMelo M USC

5. Orlando – Mia Fishel F UCLA

6. NC Courage – Diana Ordonez F UVA

7. Kansas City – Elyse Bennett F Washington State

8. OL Reign – Zsanett Kajan F St Johns

9. San Diego – Marleen Schimmer M/F Grand Canyon

10. Orlando – Caitlin Cosme D Duke

11. Orlando - Julie Doyle F Santa Clara

12. NC Courage - Kaitlin Fregulia D Long Beach State