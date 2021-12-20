Kansas City Current Trade Gaby Vincent to Washington Spirit

The Kansas City Current followed up this week’s NWSL draft day with a trade. The Current announced Monday afternoon that midfielder Gaby Vincent had been traded to the Washington Spirit. In exchange, the Current received $25,000 in allocation money and a fourth round draft pick in the 2023 NWSL draft.

Vincent was signed by the Utah Royals in 2019 and was transferred to Kansas City for the inaugural season in 2021. She appeared in 16 games and started in 11 of them for a total of 975 minutes.

The Kansas City Current drafted four players in the NWSL draft this week and have two draft picks from last year that will be joining the team after returning to school for the 2021 season. Room will need to be made for the new draft picks so it is safe to say this won’t be the last move we see made by the Current this offseason.

The NWSL preseason begins on February 1st and the 2022 Challenge Cup begins on March 19, 2022.