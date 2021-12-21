Rosell returns home to Sporting KC

Another day and another veteran free agent signing. This time it is a little different in that the free agent is Uri Rosell and he is returning to his first MLS home. In official terms, Sporting Kansas City announced that they have signed free agent midfielder Oriol “Uri” Rosell to a two-year MLS contract through 2023 with an option for 2024.

“I am really happy to be back home,” Rosell said via press release. “I’m excited for this new opportunity. I’m here to win again.”

Rosell originally came to Kansas City in 2012 as a highly touted 20-year-old Barcelona B product. Primarily a defensive mid since leaving Barcelona (he played some center back there), Rosell joined Sporting KC in mid-season of 2012. With Rosell, Sporting KC went on to win the 2013 MLS Cup although he was subbed out early with an injury.

The Puig Reig, Catalonia, Spain native played so well in 2013 and early 2014, that Sporting Lisbon came calling and Rosell was sold to the Portuguese side. After a few loans around Portugal, Orlando City SC brought Rosell back to the United States in 2018 where he has been until now. Orlando wanted him enough to send $400,000 in Targeted Allocation Money to FC Dallas to acquire the No. 1 position in the MLS Allocation Order.

With Orlando, he appeared in 70 MLS matches and helped turn around a struggling franchise with the club making theif first post season playoffs appearances in 2020 and 2021.

In his seven season in MLS, Rosell has demonstrated strong passing ability (86.9%) and tackling (66.8%) while maintaining good positioning.

Rosell is another low-risk signing in that he knows the league, knows Kansas City and at 29-years-old is not too old. With a salary of $475,000 last season, he is not expensive depth and could compete for regular starting minutes.

For Rosell this is a return to his “Spiritual Home” (classic line reference here).

VITALS

Oriol “Uri” Rosell (OO-ree rohz-EL)

Position: Midfielder

Born: 7/7/1992 (29 years old)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 168 lbs.

Hometown: Puig Reig, Catalonia, Spain

Birthplace: Puig Reig, Catalonia, Spain

Citizenship: Spain

Previous Club: Orlando City SC