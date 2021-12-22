Across State Lines: Kann Signs with Cincinnati

The offseason is in full swing across American soccer leagues with clubs signing new players, trading for players, and releasing players. This past week one former Sporting KC player looks set to at least battle for the starting job at his new club. Former goalkeeper, Alec Kann has signed with FC Cincinnati as a free agent. Kann reportedly had a deal ready to stay with Atlanta United, but made the move to Cincinnati with the opportunity to be the starter there instead of backing up Brad Guzan in Atlanta again.

In other news this week, former FC Kansas City player, Kristie Mewis has a new club as well. Mewis was selected by San Diego Wave FC in the NWSL expansion draft this past week. Mewis wasn’t with San Diego long though as the Wave turned around and traded Mewis to Gotham FC.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 3/12.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - No games currently scheduled.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Did not dress in Virton’s 1-1 draw with Westerlo.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Dressed but did not play in Olimpia’s 2-0 win over Real Espana.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Offseason.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - No game until January.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Started and played 90 minutesin Mantois’ 2-1 loss to Les Ulis.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Honved’s 1-0 loss to Ferencvaros.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Jaguares de Cordoba - Colombia - Offseason.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 69 minutes in Venezia’s 1-1 draw with Sampdoria.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/19.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Games postponed until the new year.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Bengaluru’s 3-3 draw with ATK Mohun Bagan. Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Bengaluru’s 0-0 draw with Jamshedpur.

Jorge Claros (SKC) - CD Real Sociedad - Honduras - No game until January.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Lewes - England - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Lewes’ 3-0 loss to Worthing.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Ujpest’s 2-0 loss to Zalaegerszegi TE.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - No game until January.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - No game until 1/8.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Edmonton - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - Did not dress in Eastern’s 2-0 win over Resources Captial.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Offseason.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Karlsruher SC (loan) - Germany - Playing with Karlsruher’s U19 team.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Did not dress in Atletico’s 6-1 win over Real Betis.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Started and played 68 minutes in Montpellier’s 1-0 win over Andrezieux.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Started and played 45 minutes in Brisbane’s 3-2 loss to Melbourne.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - FAS - El Salvador - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Offseason.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Thun’s 2-2 draw with FC Schaffhausen.

Shelby High (KC) - Portugal - Have not confirmed what team she has signed for.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 2/12.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 2 minutes in Vizela’s 4-0 loss to Porto.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - HIFK - Finland - Offseason.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Offseason.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Hospitalet’s 3-0 win over Figueres.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Breidablik - Iceland - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Breidablik’s 6-0 loss to PSG.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Al Aqaba - Jordan - Offseason.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Tied Rutsiro 1-1. Lost 2-1 to Kiyovu Sports.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Sfintul Gheorghe - Moldova - No game until March 13.

Michal Mravec (SKC) - SK Gbelany - Slovakia - No games scheduled.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Nea Salamia - Cyprus - Lost 2-0 to Alki Oroklini.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - Debrecen VSC - Hungary - Did not dress in Debrecen’s 0-0 draw with Gyirmot.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Daxo’s 2-1 win over Omonia Nicosia.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Fenix de Pilar - Argentina - Offseason.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 1-1 (4-2) shootout loss to Nancy.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in either of Panathinaikos B’s games.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Started and played 90 minutes in West Ham’s 3-0 win over Brighton.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - No game until 2/13.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Playing with Hajduk Split’s youth team.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - Basel - Switzerland - Started and played 81 minutes in Basel’s 1-1 draw with Young Boys. Dressed but did not play in Basel’s 2-2 draw with Grasshopper.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - No game until 2/13.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - No game until 2/13.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - No game until 1/8.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in either of AEK Athens B’s games.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Started and played 58 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 1-0 win over Iztapa.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 1-0 loss to SSVg Velbert 02.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - No game until 2/13.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - No game this week.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Muangkan United - Thailand - Started and played 90 minutes in the Philippines’ 3-2 win over Myanmar.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - FK Vozdovac - Serbia - Dressed but did not play in Vozdovac’s 5-2 win over Metalac GM.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Cannot play until the new year.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Did not dress in Sevilla’s 0-0 draw with Sporting de Huelva.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Keflavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Played Al Ahli Tripoli.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Did not dress in Sanjoanense’s 2-0 win over Pevidem.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Game this week postponed.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Game this week postponed.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 4-1 win over Chihuahua.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - Kansas City - Game this week postponed.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Dressed but did not play in St. Louis’ 7-6 win over Milwaukee.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Game this week postponed.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - Did not dress in St. Louis’ 7-6 win over Milwaukee.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Had an assist in Harrisburg’s 5-4 loss to Utica. Had an assist in Harrisburg’s 9-4 loss to Utica.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Did not play in Ontario’s 6-3 win over Chihuahua. Played in Ontario’s 6-5 win over Florida. Played in Ontario’s 7-6 loss over Florida.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Game this week postponed.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Played in Dallas’ 8-3 loss to Tacoma.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Game this week postponed.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Kansas City - Game this week postponed.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Game this week postponed.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Game this week postponed.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in Tacoma’s 8-3 win over Dallas.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Game this week postponed.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Game this week postponed.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Had an assist in Ontario’s 6-3 win over Chihuahua. Played in Ontario’s 6-5 win over Florida. Played in Ontario’s 7-6 loss over Florida.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 4-1 win over Chihuahua.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Did not dress in Florida’s 6-5 loss to Ontario.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Had an assist in San Diego’s 4-1 win over Chihuahua.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Did not play in any of Ontario’s games.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Game this week postponed.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Game this week postponed.

Mark Saxby (KC) - Kansas City - Game this week postponed.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Game this week postponed.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Game this week postponed.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Game this week postponed.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in Tacoma’s 8-3 win over Dallas.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Had an assist in Florida’s 6-5 loss to Ontario.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Offseason.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Offseason.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Toronto - Offseason.

Kortne Ford (KC) - Colorado - Offseason.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Offseason.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Offseason.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Offseason.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Offseason.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Offseason.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Amy Rodriguez (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Offseason.

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - Pittsburgh - Offseason.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

Tyler Blackwood (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Indy (Loan) - Offseason.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - El Paso - Offseason.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Offseason.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - Offseason.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Zac Lubin (SPR) - Phoenix - Offseason.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Austin - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - El Paso - Offseason.

Camden Riley (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - Offseason.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Memphis - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Tucker Stephenson (ACA) - Oklahoma City - Offseason.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Offseason.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Tucson - Offseason.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Offseason.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Greenville - Offseason.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - North Texas - Offseason.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Omaha - Offseason.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Offseason.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - Offseason.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Stumptown - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Danny Barbir (SPR)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Alvaro Beltran (COL-MidAmerican)

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Kansas City

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Aurelien Collin (SKC)

Matt Constant (SKC)

Petar Cuic (SPR)

Amadou Dia (SKC)

Eric Dick (SKC)

Christian Duke (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Gui Gomes (COL-Benedictine)

Anthony Grant (Comets)

Wilson Harris (SKC)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Robert Kelly (KC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Mariana Larroquette (KCC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Ike Opara (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Roberto Puncec (SKC)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Tony Rocha (SKC)

Maegan Rosa (KC)

Oriol Rosell (SKC)

Kelyn Rowe (SKC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Ilie Sanchez (SKC)

Arielle Ship (KCC)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Graham Smith (SKC)

Rojay Smith (SPR)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Aedan Stanley (SPR)

Brooks Thompson (SKC)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)

Adrian Zendejas (SKC)