Silly Season Begins - Shades of Blue

It hasn’t exactly been a success in the past, but Peter Vermes is giving free agent signings another go. Ben Sweat comes to Sporting KC after two straight seasons with losing expansion clubs, Inter Miami CF & Austin FC. Where does he fit into the outside back depth chart? Our old friend Uri Rosell is rejoining KC after an injury ridden stint with Orlando City. Incredibly, he’s only 29 years old. Is Uri ready to fill the shoes of Ilie Sanchez?

The silly season has only just begun. What is next on your SKC shopping list this offseason? Where on the field is Sporting the weakeast?

Also... Thad is late. Will he join the zoom before the show ends? What suspense!

