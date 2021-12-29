Sporting KC’s Contract Options as of the End of 2021

With 2021 coming to a close, it felt like a good time to analyze Sporting Kansas City’s roster situation after looking at the depth chart yesterday. There are just 22 players currently under contract, so this will need an update before the 2022 season starts as the signings keep coming, but it’s good to know where things stand right now. Let’s break down who’s contract ends soon, plus some ‘fun facts.’

Out of Contract After 2022 (with no Option Year/s)

Tim Melia, Daniel Salloi, Andreu Fontas, Felipe Hernandez

Dang! What a key set of players. That means, if new deals aren’t reached with these guys in the next six months, they can sign a pre-contract and walk away for free. That’s far less likely to happen with players like Fontas and Melia, but a real possibility for Salloi and Hernandez. Priority one is getting Daniel back, but that’ll likely require a significant raise for him, assuming he can continue his goal scoring ways. I could see most of these guys coming back, though I wouldn’t be surprised if Daniel wants to test the European waters.

Contract Options for Just 2023

Tyler Freeman, Cam Duke, Khiry Shelton, John Pulskamp, Kendall McIntosh, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Jose Mauri

The list of guys who the team could walk from after this upcoming season (but hold options on) is significant. After seeing how vicious the cuts were after this season when the team could have kept guys around (Ilie, Martins and so on), it’s a stark reminder you are playing for your job. A down year and that could be it for these guys. Even the youth aren’t safe as guys like Wilson Harris and Brooks Thompson never got much of a chance but are still gone.

Contract Options for 2023 & 2024

Grayson Barber, Kaveh Rad

Add a couple Homegrowns to the above list who could be dropped after 2022 if they don’t keep improving, though it’s worth remembering they are on inexpensive deals.

Out of Contract After 2023 (with no Options)

Alan Pulido, Gadi Kinda

Two of Sporting KC’s DPs have two years left. They’ve both been solid, but it’s time to start being amazing or to start looking for new DPs. But this is the reminder they have two guaranteed years left, barring a trade or transfer.

Look below at the full roster to see any further breakdowns for when players deals will be up.

Fun Facts

I’m always fascinated to see how much roster turnover really happens in MLS. If Graham Zusi and Roger Espinoza were to not return (offers are outstanding to them), Tim Melia becomes the most tenured guy on the roster. However, next up is Daniel Salloi who has been on the team for nearly six years now. Then there is a two year gap between him and Johnny Russell.

But who had the 5-7 guys being Homegrowns Tyler Freeman, Cam Duke and Felipe Hernandez? Freeman has still yet to play any MLS minutes but he’s the fifth most tenured guy on the roster.

Other Facts:

6 of 8 International Slots are Filled: Andreu Fontas, Alan Pulido, Gadi Kinda, Remi Walter, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Jose Mauri (green cards must be in before the start of the season to come off this list)

The team has 10 Homegrowns: Daniel Salloi, Tyler Freeman, Cam Duke, Felipe Hernandez, Grayson Barber, Ozzie Cisneros, John Pulskamp, Kaveh Rad, Kayden Pierre and Jake Davis. That’s down from 12 last year as Harris and Thompson had their options declined.

All 3 Designated Player Slots are filled: Alan Pulido, Gadi Kinda and Johnny Russell (though there is some wiggle room here)

The Full Roster