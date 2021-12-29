Across State Lines: Kamara on Sierra Leone African Cup of Nations Preliminary Roster

The Christmas season has made is a slow week for games played by former Kansas City players with only a handful of teams playing over the Christmas period. One former Sporting KC player got some news over the week though, as Kei Kamara was named to Sierra Leone’s preliminary 40 man roster for the African Cup of Nations comin in January. The final 28 man roster is due tomorrow, but Kamara seems likely to make the final squad for the tournament, his first big international tournament for his country. Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 3/12.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - No games currently scheduled.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - No game until 1/23.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Dressed but did not play in Olimpia’s 1-0 win over Real Espana.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Offseason.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - No game until January.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - No game until 1/15.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Jaguares de Cordoba - Colombia - Offseason.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Came off the bench and played 35 minutes in Venezia’s 3-1 loss to Lazio.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/19.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Games postponed until the new year.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - No game this week.

Jorge Claros (SKC) - CD Real Sociedad - Honduras - No game until January.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Lewes - England - Dressed but did not play in Lewes’ 3-1 win over Horsham.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game until 1/30.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - No game until January.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - No game until 1/8.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Edmonton - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - No game this week.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Offseason.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Karlsruher SC (loan) - Germany - Playing with Karlsruher’s U19 team.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - No game until 1/8.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Montpellier’s 4-1 win over Angers.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Brisbane’s 3-3 draw with Canberra United.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - FAS - El Salvador - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Offseason.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - No game until 1/28.

Shelby High (KC) - Portugal - Have not confirmed what team she has signed for.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 2/12.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 53 minutes in Vizela’s 1-0 win over Sporting Braga.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - HIFK - Finland - Offseason.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Offseason.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - Hospitalet - Spain - Did not play in Hospitalet’s 1-1 draw with Manresa.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Breidablik - Iceland - No game until 2/12.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Al Aqaba - Jordan - Offseason.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Defeated Gorila 1-0.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Sfintul Gheorghe - Moldova - No game until March 13.

Michal Mravec (SKC) - SK Gbelany - Slovakia - No games scheduled.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Nea Salamia - Cyprus - No game this week.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - Debrecen VSC - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - No game this week.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Fenix de Pilar - Argentina - Offseason.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Dressed but did not play in Troyes’ 1-1 draw with Brest.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - No game this week.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game until 1/9.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - No game until 2/13.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Playing with Hajduk Split’s youth team.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - Basel - Switzerland - No game until 1/30.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - No game until 2/13.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - No game until 2/13.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - No game until 1/8.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - No game this week.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Started and played 65 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 0-0 draw with Municipal.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 2/20.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - No game until 2/13.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - No game until 1/1.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - No game until 1/9.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - FK Vozdovac - Serbia - No game until 2/11.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Cannot play until the new year.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Dressed but did not play in Sevilla’s 2-1 loss to Granadilla Tenerife.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Keflavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Tied Asswehly 0-0.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - No game until 1/9.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - No game this week.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - No game this week.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - No game this week.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - No game this week.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - No game this week.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - No game this week.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - No game this week.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - No game this week.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - No game this week.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - No game this week.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - No game this week.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - No game this week.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Mark Saxby (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - No game this week.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - No game this week.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - No game this week.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - No game this week.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Offseason.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Offseason.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Offseason.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Toronto - Offseason.

Kortne Ford (KC) - Colorado - Offseason.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Offseason.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Offseason.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Offseason.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Offseason.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Offseason.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Amy Rodriguez (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Offseason.

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - Pittsburgh - Offseason.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Tyler Blackwood (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Indy (Loan) - Offseason.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - El Paso - Offseason.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Offseason.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - Offseason.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Zac Lubin (SPR) - Phoenix - Offseason.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Austin - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - El Paso - Offseason.

Camden Riley (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - Offseason.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Tucker Stephenson (ACA) - Oklahoma City - Offseason.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Offseason.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Tucson - Offseason.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Offseason.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Greenville - Offseason.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - North Texas - Offseason.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Omaha - Offseason.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Offseason.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - Offseason.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Stumptown - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Danny Barbir (SPR)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Alvaro Beltran (COL-MidAmerican)

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Kansas City

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Aurelien Collin (SKC)

Matt Constant (SKC)

Petar Cuic (SPR)

Amadou Dia (SKC)

Christian Duke (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Gui Gomes (COL-Benedictine)

Anthony Grant (Comets)

Wilson Harris (SKC)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Robert Kelly (KC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Mariana Larroquette (KCC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Ike Opara (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Roberto Puncec (SKC)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Tony Rocha (SKC)

Maegan Rosa (KC)

Oriol Rosell (SKC)

Kelyn Rowe (SKC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Ilie Sanchez (SKC)

Arielle Ship (KCC)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Graham Smith (SKC)

Rojay Smith (SPR)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Aedan Stanley (SPR)

Brooks Thompson (SKC)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)

Adrian Zendejas (SKC)