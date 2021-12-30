Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 250 Assists for Gibson

The Kansas City Comets moved to 4-0 on the young MASL season as they defeated the Milwaukee Wave 10-4 at Cable Dahmer Arena on Wednesday night. Here are the stats and milestones from the game.

Leo Gibson’s three assists gave him 250 in league play for the Comets, he’s the first player to reach that mark.

Ignacio Flores’ assist was his 45th in league play, breaking his tie with Brian Harris for 8th all time on that list.

Flores’ goal and assist gave him 87 for his career, passing Robert Palmer and moving into 9th all time on that list.

His two points gave him 93 goals and assists in all competitions for the Comets, breaking his tie with Robert Palmer for 9th all time on that list.

Ramone Palmer made his 126th league appearance for KC, breaking his tie with Robert Palmer for 8th all time on that list.

Kevin Ellis’ three goals gave him 35 in league play for KC, tying him with Alain Matingou for 14th all time on that list.

His first goal was his 35th in all competitions, breaking his tie with Anthony Grant for 15th all time on that list.

James Togbah made his 51st appearance in all competitions for the Comets, tying him with Cristiano and Mirko Sandivari for 20th all time on that list.

Ray Lee’s assist was his 15th in all competitions, tying him with Ryan Junge for 20th all time on that list.