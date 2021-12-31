Portion of Sporting KC Preseason Schedule Announced

Just over two months after the 2021 MLS season has come to an end, preseason 2022 will start for Sporting Kansas City. Yet again, Sporting KC will return to Arizona for preseason to get out of the Midwest winters.

At this point, the only announced game is set for Saturday, January 29th, at the Kino North Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. The matchup will be against the 2021 Western Conference regular season champions (that still stings a bit), the Colorado Rapids. The game is at 5:00 PM CST (4:00 PM MST).

SKC and Colorado will be joined in Tucson by the Houston Dynamo, Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders. This portion of preseason is called the “Desert Showcase.” FC Tucson, the tournament hosts, say in their press release, “Tucson will once again be an epicenter for soccer in 2022 as the longest-running and largest preseason event gets even bigger and better.”

Obviously there are many games to still be announced because only three are known at this time (just one for SKC). For it to be “bigger and better” there is a lot left to be said. Presumably they’ll be in February with the MLS season set to start towards the end of that month. It appears it may include clubs from MLS, USL Championship and USL League One.

“New for 2022, the Desert Showcase presented by Visit Tucson has expanded to feature training and matches for several top USL Championship and USL League One clubs. Teams and additional games will be announced in the coming weeks.”

There is no announcement of if these games will be televised or streamed in any way, but you can go in person. The tickets go on sale today (after 1:00 PM MST).

The Blue Testament hopes to bring you much more from preseason. I’m no longer on the ground in Arizona but I have a trip back to visit friends and family set for early February. Let’s hope the timing is right!