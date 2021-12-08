Across State Lines: Barry Named USL Championship MVP

The American domestic outdoor soccer season is winding down with just the MLS Cup left this coming weekend before the winter. Leagues are announcing their end of season award winners, and one is a former Swope Park Ranger. Former forward, Hadji Barry, who tied a league record for goals this year with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks was named the league’s MVP this past week.

Elsewhere, former Sporting KC Designated Player, Felipe Gutierrez helped the club of his youth, Universidad Catolica win the Chilean Primera Division. Gutierrez scored the third goal in a 3-0 win to clinch the title for the club, their fourth straight championship.

Here is the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL - former KC NWSL players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Started and played 71 minutes in RSL’s 2-0 loss to Portland.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Offseason.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - New England - Offseason.

Aurelien Collin (SKC) - Philadelphia - Started and played 90 minutes in Philadelphia’s 2-1 loss to NYCFC.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Toronto - Offseason.

Kortne Ford (KC) - Colorado - Offseason.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Offseason.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Offseason.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - New York City - Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

Oriol Rosell (SKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Offseason.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Minnesota - Offseason.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 3/12.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - No games currently scheduled.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Started and played 90 minutes in Virton’s 3-0 loss to Deinze.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Dressed but did not play in Olimpia’s2-0 win over Vida.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 1-0 loss to Deportivo Antofagasta.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - No game until January.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Mantois’ 3-2 win over Drancy JA.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Honved’s 3-2 win over Paksi SE.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Jaguares de Cordoba - Colombia - Offseason.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Venezia’s 4-3 loss to Verona.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/19.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Games postponed until the new year.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 88 minutes in Bengaluru’s 3-1 loss to Mumbai City.

Jorge Claros (SKC) - CD Real Sociedad - Honduras - No game this week.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Lewes - England - Started and played 45 minutes in Lewes’ 5-1 loss to Potters Bar Town.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 37 minutes, scoring a goal in Ujpest’s 2-1 loss to MTK.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Tijuana’s 1-1 draw with Monterrey. Started and played 90 minutes in Tijuana’s 1-1 draw with Monterrey.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Did not dress in Chainat’s 1-1 draw with Rayong FC.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Edmonton - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Eastern’s 3-1 win over Hong Kong FC.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 66 minutes in Jeju’s 2-0 loss to Jeonbuk Motors.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Karlsruher SC (loan) - Germany - Playing with Karlsruher’s U19 team.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 2-1 win over Levante.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in Montpellier’s 3-1 win over Metz. Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Montpellier’s 1-0 win over Clermont.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Brisbane’s 2-1 loss to Perth Glory.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - FAS - El Salvador - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in FAS’s 0-0 draw with Chalatenango. Started and played 68 minutes in FAS’s 1-1 draw with Chalatenango.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in either of Forge’s games.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes, scoring a goal in Universidad’s 3-0 win over Everton.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Thun’s 4-2 loss to Wil.

Shelby High (KC) - Portugal - Have not confirmed what team she has signed for.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Jarun’s 4-3 win over Sesvete.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - No game this week.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - HIFK - Finland - Offseason.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Offseason.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - Hospitalet - Spain - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Hospitalet’s 1-0 loss to Castelldefels.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Breidablik - Iceland - No game until 12/8.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Al Aqaba - Jordan - Offseason.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Defeated Etoile de l’Est 4-0.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Sfintul Gheorghe - Moldova - No game until March 13.

Michal Mravec (SKC) - SK Gbelany - Slovakia - No games scheduled.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Nea Salamia - Cyprus - Defeated Xylotympou 3-0.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - Debrecen VSC - Hungary - Started and played 57 minutes in Debrecen’s 2-1 loss to Zalaegerszegi TE.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Daxo’s 4-1 loss to AEK Larnaca.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Fenix de Pilar - Argentina - Offseason.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Did not dress in either of Troyes’ games.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in Panathinaikos B’s 1-0 loss to GS Ergotelis.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game this week.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Did not dress in Makoi’s 1-0 loss to Monor.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Playing with Hajduk Split’s youth team.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - Basel - Switzerland - Dressed but did not play in Basel’s 1-1 draw with Lausanne Sport.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Did not dress in Inter’s 0-0 draw with Solin.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Started and played 120 minutes in Shkupi’s 0-0(4-1) shootout loss to Makedonija GjP. Started and played 90 minutes in Shkupi’s 3-1 win over FK Skopje.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - No game until 1/8.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Started and played 90 minutes in AEK Athens B’s 1-0 win over Diagoras Rodou.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Dressed but did not play in Comunicaciones’ 1-0 win over Xelaju.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dress in Hilden’s 5-0 win over TSV Meerbusch.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in Bijelo’s 1-0 loss to Cibalia. Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Bijelo’s 2-0 loss to Osijek II.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - No game this week.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Muangkan United - Thailand - AFF Championship kicks off today for the Philippines.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - FK Vozdovac - Serbia - Dressed but did not play in either of Vozdovac’s games.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Did not dress in Sevilla’s 0-0 draw with Real Betis.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Keflavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - No game this week.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Started and played 82 minutes, scoring a goal in Sanjoanense’s 3-1 win over Fafe.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/11.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Played in St. Louis’ 8-4 win over Dallas.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - Did not dress in St. Louis’ 8-4 win over Dallas.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - No game until 12/17.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - No game until 12/15.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Had an assist in Dallas’ 8-4 loss to St. Louis.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - No game until 12/11.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - No game until 12/15.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/11.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Did not dress in either of Florida’s games.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/11.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - San Diego - No game until 12/11.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Mark Saxby (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - No game this week.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - No game this week.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - No game until 12/11.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Played in both Florida’s 6-4 win over Baltimore and 7-1 win over Utica.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Houston - Offseason.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Sydney Miramontez (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Amy Rodriguez (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Maegan Rosa (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Offseason.

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

USL Championship

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - Pittsburgh - Offseason.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

Tyler Blackwood (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - San Antonio - Offseason.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - El Paso - Offseason.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Offseason.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - Did not dress in Malaysia’s 3-1 win over Cambodia.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Zac Lubin (SPR) - Phoenix - Offseason.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Austin - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - El Paso - Offseason.

Camden Riley (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - Offseason.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Memphis - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Tucker Stephenson (ACA) - Oklahoma City - Offseason.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Offseason.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Tucson - Offseason.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Offseason.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Greenville - Offseason.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - North Texas - Offseason.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Omaha - Offseason.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Offseason.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - Offseason.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Offseason.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Stumptown - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Danny Barbir (SPR)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Alvaro Beltran (COL-MidAmerican)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Matt Constant (SKC)

Petar Cuic (SPR)

Amadou Dia (SKC)

Eric Dick (SKC)

Christian Duke (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Gui Gomes (COL-Benedictine)

Anthony Grant (Comets)

Wilson Harris (SKC)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Alec Kann (SKC)

Robert Kelly (KC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Ike Opara (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Roberto Puncec (SKC)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Kelyn Rowe (SKC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Ilie Sanchez (SKC)

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Graham Smith (SKC)

Rojay Smith (SPR)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Aedan Stanley (SPR)

Brooks Thompson (SKC)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)