Kansas City Current Announce End of Year Roster Moves

Earlier today, the Kansas City Current announced their end of season roster moves after their inaugural 2021 season. Many of your favorite players will be coming back with offers out to many more. Let’s get to the sad news first.

Kansas City decided not to exercise contract options for midfielder Jordyn Listro and forward Arielle Ship. Additionally, KC native, defender Sydney Miramontez has informed the team she plans to retire. Listro was the biggest contributor of this bunch with seven games played, one start and 222 minutes. Miramontez had just one appearance and Ship was out injured for the duration of the season.

On the other end, KC has exercised options for defenders Kristen Edmonds, Michelle Maemone, Maddie Nolf, midfielders Gaby Vincent, Addie McCain and forward Kristen Hamilton. Additionally, the following players are out of contract, but the team have made new offers to Goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland, defenders Katie Bowen, Taylor Leach, Kate Del Fava, midfielders Lo’eau LaBonta, Desiree Scott and forward Jaycie Johnson.

Between the options that have been picked up and players already under contract for 2022, there are currently 19 players under contract with negotiations ongoing with the seven players above. That includes the newest member of the Current, Samantha Mewis. Here is the roster as it stands today, per the Current website:

Goalkeepers (2): Adrianna Franch, Carly Nelson*

Defenders (7): Elizabeth Ball, Rachel Corsie, Kristen Edmonds, Hailie Mace, Michelle Maemone, Maddie Nolf, Mallory Weber

Midfielders (5): Addie McCain, Chloe Logarzo, Sam Mewis, Victoria Pickett, Gaby Vincent

Forwards (5): Kristen Hamilton, Darian Jenkins, Mariana Larroquette, Jéssica Silva, Michele Vasconcelos+

* Carly Nelson on loan to FC Nordsjælland through June 2022

+ Michele Vasconcelos on loan to Sevilla through June 2022

NWSL Roster Rules

The rules for 2022 haven’t been announced yet, but the 2021 NWSL Roster Rules show teams are allowed 22-24 players on the senior roster. They can add up to an additional four players on their supplemental roster. That clearly doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room and more players will have to go to make room for additions.

Kansas City won’t lose any players to the San Diego Wave or Los Angeles’ Angel City FC as they are exempt from the Expansion Draft.

However, KC holds five picks in the upcoming NWSL College Draft. They pick 7th and 12th in the first round, then again at 17 (round two), 41 and 43 (round four). It’s likely Huw Williams isn’t done wheeling and dealing when it comes to building this roster.