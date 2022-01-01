Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Lee Climbs Multiple Lists

The KC Comets picked up their fifth win of the season on New Year’s Eve against the Milwaukee Wave. Here are the stats and milestones from that 6-5 win for the Comets.

Ray Lee recorded his 14th assist in league play, tying him with Danny Waltman for 20th all time on that list.

It was Lee’s 16th assist in all competitions, tying him with Waltman for 19th all time on that list.

Lee recorded his 40th goal or assist for the Comets in all competitions, breaking his tie with Andre Braithwaite for 20th all time on that list.

James Togbah made his 52nd appearance in all competitions, tying him with Braithwaite for 19th all time on that list.