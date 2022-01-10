Kansas City Current Trade for USWNT Forward Lynn Williams

The big moves just keep coming for the Kansas City Current. In their second blockbuster trade of the offseason, the Current acquired current United States Women’s National Team forward Lynn Williams in a trade with the North Carolina Courage.

NWSL trade:



NC Courage send Lynn Williams to KC Current for $200K in allocation money, a first-round pick in 2023, and GK Katelyn Rowland (who NC traded to KC July).



Williams & Sam Mewis in Kansas City, who suddenly look a lot better from a last-place finisher. NC in rebuild. — Jeff Kassouf (@JeffKassouf) January 10, 2022

Lynn Williams will arrive in exchange for KC’s natural first round pick in the 2023 NWSL College Draft, $200,000 in allocation money and backup goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland, who arrived via trade from NCC last season as a part of the Amy Rodriguez trade. Kansas City will also receive North Carolina’s natural second and fourth round picks along with Williams.

Though no new head coach has been announced, the KC Current did announce a new General Manager and Huw Williams, who is staying on as a talent identifier, and they are getting busy building a new roster. This move comes not too terribly long after the other blockbuster deal of the offseason to acquire USWNT midfielder Sam Mewis.

“It was important for us to get a proven goal scorer this off season. Lynn Williams is simply one of the very best strikers in the world,” said Director of Soccer Operations Huw Williams. “We are absolutely thrilled to add such a talented player to our club. We could not be happier.”

Though not in Jeff Kassouf’s initial tweet, the sweeteners of the 2nd and 4th round picks are big. Huw has shown himself to be very adept at acquiring draft talent, even later in the draft.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Lynn to the Current,” said Co-Owner Chris Long. “Without question, she is one of the most talented forwards in the world. Lynn is a game- changer who has proven herself to be a dominant player in the NWSL and on the world stage. Kansas City is going to absolutely love watching her play.”

Williams brings yet another potent offensive piece to Kansas City. She was the NWSL Golden Boot winner in 2016 and won the MVP award that year. Over her illustrious career, she’s knocked in 57 goals, added 26 assists in league play. She has another 14 goals and 10 assists for the National Team.

Currently, Williams is on loan with Melbourne Victory of the Australian A- League, a common occurrence for players during the long NWSL offseason. She has three goals and an assist in just four matches with the Victory.

“The Courage has given so much to me and has been my home for the last 5 years, but in order to grow you have to challenge yourself and get out of your comfort zone,” said Williams. “I am grateful to KC for giving me the opportunity to do so. I’m excited for a new journey, with a new organization and to grow into the best Lynn I can be”

What does it mean for the KC Current?

Williams adds a dynamic piece to the Kansas City attack to go along with Mewis, Lo’eau Labonta, Kristen Hamilton and others. That also brings the total of USWNT players on the squad to three (Mewis and Adrianna Franch). This will be great in most instances, but could hurt a little extra when USWNT camps intersect with the NWSL regular season.

The team is getting closer to being complete every day. The Blue Testament will bring you more on the offseason, preseason and, of course, the upcoming 2022 NWSL regular season. Preseason opens February 1st, a stunning six weeks ahead of the Challenge Cup.