KC Current: Matt Potter named new head coach

The Kansas City Current have hired Matt Potter as their new head coach. Potter was the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) Assistant Coach, U-23 USWNT Head Coach and successful NCAA Coach. Potter will assume the position immediately.

Potter holds a USSF Pro License, USSF Talent Scout License, USSF A License and United Soccer Coaches Premier License. A native of Mere, England, Potter started his college coaching career with Washington State in 2003 before moving to Oklahoma in 2012.

With Washington state, Potter took a program that had only seen three NCAA tournament appearances previously. Potter took the Cougars to a school record 88 wins and three NCAA Tournament appearances. With the Sooners they made two NCAA Tournament appearances.

“As we continue to assemble the best staff in professional soccer, Matt is an integral piece as Head Coach,” Angie Long, Co-Owner, commented. “He has experience working with the best players in the United States and has a fantastic reputation in the global soccer world. We couldn’t be more excited to bring Matt to the Kansas City Current.”

Chris Long, Co-Owner, added, “His competitive nature, love of attacking soccer, and positive energy fits perfectly in our culture. He brings to us invaluable technical knowledge and player development skills.”

“I’m grateful to Angie and Chris Long and Brittany Matthews for the opportunity to take the club forward as its head coach.,” said Potter. “The ambition of the ownership, the quality of the people within the organization, and the energy surrounding the Current within the city and fan base is evident.”

We are thrilled to announce the addition of Matt Potter as our Head Coach!



"There is a clear vision for the Kansas City Current both on and off the field. This Club is on the move and I can't wait to get started." - @MattPotter70



“There is a clear vision for the Kansas City Current, both on and off the field,” stated Potter. “It’s a vision that reflects the city, its people, and sports teams with great sporting traditions built on energizing a community by aiming high and unmatched work ethic. These attributes align with my own ambition and values. I look forward to the challenge of competing in one of the premier women’s soccer leagues, with players that share that philosophy. The Current is truly on the move, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Potter is an experienced college and respected national team coach. He clearly has experience with some of the best players in the world with the US National Team, but the biggest question for the new NWSL coach may be the lack of professional experience.