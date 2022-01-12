Across State Lines: Former Academy Player Bartlett Selected in SuperDraft

The MLS SuperDraft has come and gone for another year, and while Sporting Kansas City picked up two players, a former Sporting KC academy player was also selected in the draft. Lucas Bartlett who played at St. John’s this past year was selected sixth overall by FC Dallas. Bartlett had previously spent time at Loyola Chicago and Drake before moving to St. John’s this year as a graduate student. He played in 20 games, scoring five goals and adding three assists as a defender for the Red Storm.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 3/12.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - No games currently scheduled.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - No game until 1/23.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - No game until 1/14.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - No game until 1/23.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Mazatlan’s 3-0 loss to Guadalajara.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - No game until 1/15.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Jaguares de Cordoba - Colombia - No game until 1/23.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 79 minutes in Venezia’s -0 loss to AC Milan.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/19.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - No game until 1/15.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Bengaluru’s 3-0 win over Mumbai City.

Jorge Claros (SKC) - CD Real Sociedad - Honduras - No game until 1/14.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Lewes - England - Dressed but did not play in Lewes’ 4-1 win over Enfield Town.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game until 1/30.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - No game until 1/10.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Started and played 90 minutes in Chainat’s 3-2 win over Ayutthaya United.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Edmonton - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - No game this week.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Offseason.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Karlsruher SC (loan) - Germany - Playing with Karlsruher’s U19 team.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - No game until 1/12.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - No game this week.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Brisbane’s 1-0 loss to Western Sydney.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - FAS - El Salvador - No game until 1/14.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - No game until 1/23.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - No game until 1/28.

Shelby High (KC) - Portugal - Have not confirmed what team she has signed for.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 2/12.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 45 minutes in Vizela’s 1-0 loss to Moreirense.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - HIFK - Finland - Started and played 90 minutes in Sierra Leone’s 0-0 draw with Algeria.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Offseason.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - No game until 1/16.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Hospitalet’s 2-1 loss to Girona II.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Breidablik - Iceland - No game until 2/12.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Al Aqaba - Jordan - Offseason.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - No game until 1/17.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Sfintul Gheorghe - Moldova - No game until 3/13.

Michal Mravec (SKC) - SK Gbelany - Slovakia - No games scheduled.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Nea Salamia - Cyprus - Defeated Omonia 29is Maiou 3-0.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - Debrecen VSC - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - No game this week.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Fenix de Pilar - Argentina - Offseason.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - No game this week.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in Panathinaikos B’s 1-0 loss to GS Kallithea.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game this week.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - No game until 2/13.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Playing with Hajduk Split’s youth team.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 61 minutes, scoring a goal in Reykjavik’s 4-3 win over Fylkir.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - Basel - Switzerland - No game until 1/30.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - No game until 2/13.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - No game until 2/13.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - Started and played 62 minutes in Prachuap’s 1-0 loss to Khon Kaen United.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Game this week postponed.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 0-0 draw with Malacateco.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 2/20.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - No game until 2/13.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 2-0 loss to Carlisle United.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Dressed but did not play in Port’s 1-1 draw with True Bangkok United.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - FK Vozdovac - Serbia - No game until 2/11.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Came off the bench and played 34 minutes in Sevilla’s 2-1 win over Madrid.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Keflavik - Iceland - Did not dress in Keflavik’s 5-2 loss to Breidablik.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - No game until 1/12.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Sanjoanense’s 3-1 win over Lusitania Lourosa.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 9-3 win over Dallas.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Scored a goal in KC’s 9-3 win over Dallas.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Had an assist in San Diego’s 8-7 loss to Ontario.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 9-3 win over Dallas.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Did not dress in either of St. Louis’ games.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 9-3 win over Dallas.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - Did not dress in either of St. Louis’ games.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Scored 3 goals in Harrisburg’s 8-5 loss to Baltimore.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Scored a goal in Ontario’s 8-7 win over San Diego.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 9-3 win over Dallas.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Played in Dallas’ 9-3 loss to KC.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Scored a goal in KC’s 9-3 win over Dallas.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Kansas City - Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 9-3 win over Dallas.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 9-3 win over Dallas.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 9-3 win over Dallas.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Did not dress in either of Tacoma’s games.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 9-3 win over Dallas.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 9-3 win over Dallas.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Had 2 goals and an assist in Ontario’s 8-7 win over San Diego.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 8-7 loss to Ontario.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Dressed in Florida’s 6-2 win over Utica.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 8-7 loss to Ontario.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Did not dress in Ontario’s 8-7 win over San Diego.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Out for the season.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 9-3 win over Dallas.

Mark Saxby (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 9-3 win over Dallas.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 9-3 win over Dallas.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Had 2 assists in KC’s 9-3 win over Dallas.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Scored in KC’s 9-3 win over Dallas.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in Tacoma’s 7-3 loss to St. Louis. Played in Tacoma’s 15-5 win over St. Louis.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Played in Florida’s 6-2 win over Utica.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/27.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - No game until 2/26.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - No game until 2/27.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/26.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/27.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game until 2/26.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - No game until 2/26.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/26.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/17.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - No game until 2/27.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game until 2/17

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/27.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - No game until 2/15.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Amy Rodriguez (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/12.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Tyler Blackwood (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - San Antonio - No game until 3/12.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/13.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - El Paso - No game until 3/12.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game until 3/12.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/12.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - No game until 3/12.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/13.

Zac Lubin (SPR) - Phoenix - No game until 3/12.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - No game until 3/12.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - El Paso - No game until 3/12.

Camden Riley (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - No game until 3/12.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/12.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/12.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game until 3/12.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Tucson - Offseason.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Offseason.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Greenville - Offseason.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - North Texas - Offseason.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Omaha - Offseason.

MLS Next Pro

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Offseason.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - Offseason.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Stumptown - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Danny Barbir (SPR)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Alvaro Beltran (COL-MidAmerican)

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Kansas City

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Aurelien Collin (SKC)

Matt Constant (SKC)

Petar Cuic (SPR)

Amadou Dia (SKC)

Christian Duke (SKC)

Dom Dwyer (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Kortne Ford (KC)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Gui Gomes (COL-Benedictine)

Anthony Grant (Comets)

Wilson Harris (SKC)

Christian Herrera (SPR)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Robert Kelly (KC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Amobi Okugo (SKC)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Ike Opara (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Roberto Puncec (SKC)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Tony Rocha (SKC)

Maegan Rosa (KC)

Kelyn Rowe (SKC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Ilie Sanchez (SKC)

Arielle Ship (KCC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Graham Smith (SKC)

Rojay Smith (SPR)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Brooks Thompson (SKC)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)

Adrian Zendejas (SKC)