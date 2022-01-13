The Journey - Shades of Blue

Alright, so the Sporting KC news to start off the new year hasn’t exactly been rainbows & sunshine. But we’re here to talk you off the ledge.

Alan Pulido is “likely” out for the season and Gadi Kinda is sidelined to start the year as well. But it’s not all bad! Rumors are flying of new signings & Peter Vermes himself confirmed announcements are coming soon. Plus, it sounds like Graham Zusi will be included. Two new players are arriving via the MLS Superdraft, one of which is a candidate for best name in MLS NEXT Pro. (Terrible name, by the way.) And finally, Benny Feilhaber has been named the new head coach of SKCII.

It may seem like a dark time in The Blue Hell, but we’ll find the funny and bring you the positives.

