Sporting KC signs free agent defender

Sporting Kansas City announced they have signed 25-year-old free agent center back Kortne Ford through the 2022 season with options for 2023 and 2024. Ford is a Kansas City area native, having been born in Olathe, Kansas and playing locally before moving to Colorado at age 12.

Ford joined the Colorado Rapids Academy in 2012 and played for the Rapids at the U-16 and U-18 levels. The U-16s went to the U.S. Soccer Development Academy National Finals in 2013 with Ford.

After three excellent seasons at the University of Denver, Ford signed with the Rapids as a Homegrown Player in 2017. His rookie season got him off to a good beginning, starting 19 of 20 MLS appearances.

The next season went well for Ford, playing every minute in Colorado’s 2018 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League campaign and starting in 14 of the team’s final 18 games during the 2018 MLS regular season. Knee injuries derailed his 2019 and 2020 seasons. When he returned in 2021, Colorado loaned him to San Antonio FC. Ford thrived in his 3 USL Championship regular season appearances, scoring four goals and helping San Antonio to a strong playoff run.

Ford adds some valuable depth to the back line for Sporting KC. He should slot in right behind Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin and alongside Kavah Rad at the center back position. Getting a player that could use a change of scenery and that already has MLS experience is a good move for SKC.

Clean Slate… New opportunity… Fresh Start… — Kortne Ford (@KortFord) January 10, 2022

VITALS

Kortne Ford (COURT-nee)

Position: Defender

Number: 12

Born: 1/26/1996 (25 years old)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185 lbs.

Hometown: Greeley, Colorado

Birthplace: Olathe, Kansas

Citizenship: USA

College: University of Denver