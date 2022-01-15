Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Another Goal Milestone

The Kansas City Comets suffered their first loss of the season 6-5 to the St. Louis Ambush last night. Here are the stats and milestones from the game.

John Sosa’s goal was the 1,900th in all competitions for the Comets.

Ignacio Flores made his 99th league appearance, tying him with Danny Waltman for 10th all time on that list.

Ray Lee’s goal was his 24th in league play, tying him with Milan Ivanovic for 19th all time on that list.

It was Lee’s 26th in all competitions, tying him with Ivanovic for 19th all time on that list.

Lee recorded his 15th league assist, tying him with Max Touloute and Ryan Junge for 18th all time on that list.

It was Lee’s 17th in all competitions, tying him with Tiguinho for 18th all time on that list.

Lee’s goal was his 39th goal/assist for KC in league play, tying him with Andre Braithwaite for 20th all time on that list.

Lee’s assist gave him 42 goals/assists for KC in all competitions, breaking his tie with Anthony Grant for 19th all time on that list.

Mirko Sandivari made his 53rd appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Braithwaite for 20th all time on that list.