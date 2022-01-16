Rumor: Sporting Kansas City interested in attacker from Cyprus

Sporting Kansas City is reported to have an interest in Cypriot winger Marinos Tzionis. He plays for Athletic Club Omonoia Nicosia in the first division of Cyprus.

The rumor was initially reported in this article for Match.Cy where they said Tzionis would be headed to America by the end of the month. The Blue Testament got a heads up from podcaster Stel Stylianou who closely follows Omonoia and Cyprus soccer.

Tzionis is a 20-year-old right footed winger than can play center forward and in the attacking mid as well.

When asked about Tzionis, Stylianou described him, “Still a bit raw but has a lot of potential. Wide left, quick, low centre of gravity, likes taking on players and scored a lot of important goals last season when we won the title. A clutch player for us (Omonoia).”

Stylianou also added, “He works his backside off. Does his defensive duties and great on the counter. Certainly needs to improve in many aspects but he’s a kid with a great attitude and bags of potential.”

According to Stylianou, teams in Belgium and Germany are looking at Tzionis as well.

At just 20, Tzionis would qualify for the MSL U-22 initiative to bring in young DP level talent and with a rumored transfer of 2 million dollars or euros he would fit right in to that program.

He has made thirteen appearances for the Cyprus national team and some for their youth teams.