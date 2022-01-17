Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 250 points for Sosa

The Kansas City Comets rebounded from their loss in St. Louis on Friday night to get an 8-7 win over the Tacoma Stars last night in Tacoma. Here are stats and milestones from the game.

John Sosa’s second assist gave him 250 goals/assists in league play for KC, he’s the third player to reach that mark.

Ramone Palmer made his 150th appearance in all competitions for KC,, he’s the 8th player to reach that mark.

Ignacio Flores made his 100th appearance in league play for KC, he’s the 10th player to reach that mark.

His appearance broke his tie with Danny Waltman for 10th all time on that list.

Flores scored his 43rd league goal, tying him with Max Touloute for 12th all time on that list.

Adam James recorded his 22nd assist in league play for KC, tying him with Geison and Alain Matingou for 13th all time on that list.

James Togbah made his 48th league appearance, tying him with Ryan Junge and Gui Gomes for 19th all time on that list.

Togbah made his 55th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Junge for 18th all time on that list.