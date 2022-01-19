Sporting KC signs German defender

Sporting Kansas City announced they have signed 20-year-old German center back, Robert Voloder to a three-year MLS contract through 2024 with an option for 2025. Voloder was playing for NK Maribor in the Slovenian top division on loan from FC Koln (Cologne) in the Bundesliga. Maribor triggered a purchase option before then selling to Sporting Kansas City.

Voloder coming to Kansas City has been in the rumor mill for a while now.

The left-footed defender played for the Bosnia and Herzegovina youth national teams, U-17 through U-19 teams from 2017-2019. Voloder switched to Germany in 2019, playing for Germanys U-19s and U-20s.

Voloder a native of Frankfurt, was in the Eintracht Frankfurt (2008-10), FSV Frankfurt (2010-14, 2015-16) and SG Rosenhohe Offenbach (2014-15) academies before moving to FC Cologne.

On loan with NK Maribor in the Slovenian first division, Voloder played every minute since the 2021-22 PrvaLiga season started. He helped the Slovenian side to the top of the table with ten shutouts and even added a pair of goals.

With Voloder not yet 21-years-old, (May 9th), he is eligible for the MLS U-22 Initiative. Sporting KC will determine closer to roster deadline day how to assign players roster designations.

Voloder, should slot in as a left center back. Current center backs on the roster are presumptive starters, 32-year-old Andreu Fontas and 30-year-old Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, MLS experienced Kortne Ford (25-years-old) and SKC Homegrown Kaveh Rad (20-years-old). A good mix of age, youth and experience in the central defender role and with the likely starters having some injury history, the younger center backs should all see some time.

This video was in our previous reporting but including is again. It can be seen that Voloder has some passing ability, especially keeping in mind this is from 2018.

VITALS

Robert Voloder

Position: Defender

Number: 4

Born: 5/9/2001 (20 years old)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175 lbs.

Hometown: Frankfurt, Germany

Birthplace: Frankfurt, Germany

Citizenship: Germany

Previous Club: NK Maribor (Slovenia)