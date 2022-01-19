Across State Lines: Offseason Movement Continues

The offseason in the United States for their outdoor leagues continues, but with MLS teams starting preseason, signings are starting to pick up. A number of former Kansas City players have signed for new clubs this past week. Former Sporting KC goalkeepers Richard Sanchez , Eric Dick, and Adrian Zendejas are all staying in MLS with Sanchez and Zendejas signing free agent deals with the LA Galaxy and Charlotte FC respectively while Dick signed with Minnesota United, who selected him in the Re-Entry Draft. Another former Kansas City player, Amadou Dia has headed back to the USL Championship signing with Louisville City. He’ll be joined at Louisville by Sporting KC II MVP, Enoch Mushagalusa, who just signed with the club as well. Two other former SKCII players have also joined new clubs this past week with Petar Cuic joining FC Tulsa and Rojay Smith joining Forward Madison in USL1. Former Kansas City Current players are also joining new clubs as Arielle Ship looks to have joined Kalmar in Sweden.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 3/12.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - No games currently scheduled.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - No game until 1/23.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - No game this week.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in either of Colo-Colo’s games.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - No game this week.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Started and played 85 minutes in Mantois’ 1-0 loss to Paris FC II.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Jaguares de Cordoba - Colombia - No game until 1/23.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Dressed but did not play in Venezia’s 2-0 loss to Atalanta. Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Venezia’s 1-1 draw with Empoli.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/19.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Tied Olympique 1-1.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - No game this week.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Lewes - England - Did not dress in Lewes’ 3-0 win over Merstham.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game until 1/30.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Did not dress in either of Tijuana’s games.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Game this week postponed.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Edmonton - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - Game this week postponed.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Offseason.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Did not dress in either of Atletico’s games.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Montpellier’s 3-1 loss to Strasbourg.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in Brisbane’s 3-2 win over Wellington.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - FAS - El Salvador - Did not dress in FAS’s 1-1 draw with Once Deportivo.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - No game until 1/23.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - No game until 1/28.

Shelby High (KC) - Portugal - Have not confirmed what team she has signed for.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 2/12.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 89 minutes in Vizela’s 3-1 loss to Porto. Dressed but did not play in Vizela’s 2-0 loss to Sporting CP.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - HIFK - Finland - Started and played 83 minutes in Sierra Leone’s 2-2 draw with Cote D’Ivoire.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Offseason.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Started and played 76 minutes in Sporting’s 1-0 loss to Famalicao.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 76 minutes in Hospitalet’s 4-2 win over Pobla Mafumet.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Breidablik - Iceland - No game until 2/12.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Al Aqaba - Jordan - Offseason.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Started and played 74 minutes in Mukura’s 1-0 loss to Police.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Sfintul Gheorghe - Moldova - No game until 3/13.

Michal Mravec (SKC) - SK Gbelany - Slovakia - No games scheduled.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - No game until 1/22.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - Debrecen VSC - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Daxo’s 1-0 loss to Aris.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Fenix de Pilar - Argentina - Offseason.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 1-0 loss to Lyon.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in Panathinaikos B’s 0-0 draw with PASA Irodotos.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in West Ham’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - No game until 2/13.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Playing with Hajduk Split’s youth team.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 75 minutes in Reykjavik’s 1-1 draw with Valur.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - Basel - Switzerland - No game until 1/30.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - No game until 2/13.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - No game until 2/13.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - Started and played 90 minutes in Prachuap’s 2-1 loss to Suphanburi FC.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in AEK Athens B’s 2-1 loss to APO Levadiakos.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Did not dress in Comunicaciones’ 7-0 win over Nueva Concepcion.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 2/20.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - No game until 2/13.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in Bradford’s 2-1 win over Salford City.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Did not dress in Port’s 0-0 (6-5) shootout loss to Muang Loei United. Dressed but did not play in Port’s 0-0 draw with Khon Kaen United.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - FK Vozdovac - Serbia - No game until 2/11.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Dressed but did not play in Sevilla’s 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano. Started and played 68 minutes, scoring a goal in Sevilla’s 3-1 win over Valencia.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Keflavik - Iceland - Did not dress in Keflavik’s 5-3 win over HK.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - No game until 1/12.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Did not dress in Sanjoanense’s 2-1 loss to UD Olieirense.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Scored a goal in KC’s 6-5 loss to St. Louis. Played in KC’s 8-7 win over Tacoma.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 7-2 win over Ontario.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Did not dress in either of St. Louis’ games.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 6-5 loss to St. Louis. Scored a goal in KC’s 8-7 win over Tacoma.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - Did not dress in either of St. Louis’ games.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Played in Harrisburg’s 7-1 loss to Florida. Scored 2 goals in Harrisburg’s 12-3 loss to Florida.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Played in Ontario’s 7-2 loss to San Diego.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 6-5 loss to St. Louis. Had an assist in KC’s 8-7 win over Tacoma.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Scored a goal in Dallas’ 5-4 win over Baltimore. Played in Dallas’ 7-6 win over Milwaukee.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 6-5 loss to St. Louis. Did not play in KC’s 8-7 win over Tacoma.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Kansas City - Had an assist in KC’s 6-5 loss to St Louis. Suspended for KC’s 8-7 win over Tacoma.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Did not dress in Tacoma’s 8-7 loss to KC.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in either of KC’s games.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 6-5 loss to St. Louis. Played in KC’s 8-7 win over Tacoma.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Played in Ontario’s 7-2 loss to San Diego.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 7-2 win over Ontario.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Dressed but did not play in Florida’s 7-1 win over Harrisburg. Played in Florida’s 12-3 win over Harrisburg.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 7-2 win over Ontario.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Did not dress in Ontario’s 7-2 loss to San Diego.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Out for the season.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in both KC’s 6-5 loss to St. Louis and 8-7 win over Tacoma.

Mark Saxby (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Played in both KC’s 6-5 loss to St. Louis and 8-7 win over Tacoma.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 6-5 loss to St. Louis. Had a goal and 2 assists in KC’s 8-7 win over Tacoma.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Played in KC’s 6-5 loss to St. Louis. Scored 2 goals in KC’s 8-7 win over Tacoma.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in Tacoma’s 8-7 loss to KC.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Played in Florida’s 7-1 win over Harrisburg. Had a goal and an assist in Florida’s 12-3 win over Harrisburg.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - No game until 2/27.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - No game until 2/26.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - No game until 2/27.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/26.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/27.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game until 2/26.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - No game until 2/26.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/26.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/17.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - No game until 2/27.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/17.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game until 2/17.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/26.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - No game until 2/27.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/27.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - No game until 2/15.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/26.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Amy Rodriguez (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/12.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Tyler Blackwood (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - San Antonio - No game until 3/12.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - No game until 3/12.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/13.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - El Paso - No game until 3/12.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game until 3/12.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/12.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - No game until 3/12.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/13.

Zac Lubin (SPR) - Phoenix - No game until 3/12.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - No game until 3/12.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - El Paso - No game until 3/12.

Camden Riley (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - No game until 3/12.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/12.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/12.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game until 3/12.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Tucson - Offseason.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Offseason.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Greenville - Offseason.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Offseason.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Omaha - Offseason.

MLS Next Pro

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Offseason.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - Offseason.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Stumptown - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Danny Barbir (SPR)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Robert Beric (SKC)

Katie Bowen (FCKC)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Aurelien Collin (SKC)

Matt Constant (SKC)

Christian Duke (SKC)

Dom Dwyer (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Wilson Harris (SKC)

Christian Herrera (SPR)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Amobi Okugo (SKC)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Roberto Puncec (SKC)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Tony Rocha (SKC)

Maegan Rosa (KC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Graham Smith (SKC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Brooks Thompson (SKC)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)